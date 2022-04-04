all modes and rules totally normal

April Fools’ Day is a day when all sorts of pranks and jokes appear in the video game landscape. In the case of Warzone, developer Raven Software has taken things a step further, much to the amusement of the community.

With Season 2 Reloaded in full swing, players continue to explore the reworked Rebirth Island map as part of the Rebirth Reinforced event. Also, many keep coming to Caldera despite calls for a map rotation with Verdansk to appear.

According to April Fool’s, Warzone has released two brand new playlists with some interesting twists that drastically change the main game.

Warzone April Fools 2022 Playlists

The playlists known as “Totally Normal BR” are far from what their name suggests. A slight rule change means players take no fall damage and start matches armed with a Specialist bonus that grants access to all the perks available in Battle Royale. Warzone pro player ‘UnRational’ showed off the mode with an amazing clip involving a rocket launcher and sniper.

Unsurprisingly, the switch to fall damage has opened the door for some amazing plays on Caldera. The arrival of April Fool’s playlists follows the most recent playlist update that took place on March 31.

Totally Normal Warzone BR Rules

The rules are not too different from standard Warzone matches. The biggest differences include no fall damage, access to a specialist bonus at the start of a match, and the ability to grab your team as soon as you swing into action.

Playlists are more than likely going away, so make sure you get involved before they do!

