All movie and series releases in July 2022

Next, we will have the following Friday, the 8th, the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home , the closing of the trilogy of the wall-crawler played by Tom Holland. This Marvel movie features the appearance of Benedict Cumberbatch in his role as Dr. Strange and has a lot of surprises and fan-service for fans of The House of Ideas.

The month of July begins with the premiere on the same Friday, the 1st of Last night in Soho . It is a film directed by the filmmaker Edgar Wright in which Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie), a very shy teenager with a special sensitivity to see spirits, moves to London and begins to see the spirit of Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy) , a singer murdered in the 60s. Together, they will try to solve the murder case that occurred in the past.

Films that have triumphed both at festivals and in movie theaters star in the catalog of the month of july 2022 along with complete series and seasons that will be arriving over the coming weeks.

On Tuesday, July 12, it opens Three floorsan emotional and subtle melodrama, presented at Cannes and at the Seville Festival, about guilt, irrational fear and the consequences of our decisions directed by Nanni Moretti.

On Friday the 15th, El amor en su lugar (Love in its Place) is added to the catalogue, a story based on real events to tell the true story of the performance of the play ‘Love is looking for an apartment’ in the winter of 1942 at the Fémina theater in Warsaw.

Near you It will arrive next Tuesday, July 19. The winner of the Audience Award at SEMINCI is about a father, a window cleaner who only has a few months to live, who seeks the best future for his young son Michael by finding an adoptive family to take care of the child when he no longer lives. East.

years of drought comes Friday the 22nd starring Eric Bana as an Australian federal agent who returns to his hometown after years away. His return will not be a bed of roses and he will have to face the prejudice of his former neighbors and his repressed anger.

Finally, starting on Saturday 23 you can enjoy the dark daughterMaggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut with Olivia Colman as the lead in a story about the meaning of motherhood (beyond the topic I insist on maternal) and the consequences of life choices.

New series in July on Movistar Plus+

This month will see the premiere of the grace season 2 Starting Friday, July 15. British actor John Sim returns as the tenacious Commissioner Grace in this second season that adapts three new novels by writer Peter James.

If you are looking for a new series, you will have in the catalog The cleaner Starting Monday, July 25. It is the story of Wicky and his peculiar job, cleaning crime scenes, which gives rise to bizarre stories.

Finally, Find a life in Brooklyn returns with its second season on Friday, July 29. In the new season, Dan seeks to clear his file so he can get his teaching license back, while facing a new stage without Kevin at home.

Pride 2022 special programming

Movistar Plus+ Pride 2022 with a special programming, ‘Pride of you’which includes a selection of content with dozens of movies, series and documentaries.

Throughout the month, you will be able to enjoy both a selection of original content from Movistar Plus+, such as ‘Locomia’, ‘Vida Perfecto’ and ‘SKAM España’ along with other content without complexes, without fears, and outstanding protests are ‘Más o less (Sort of)’, ‘Supernova’, ‘Carmen and Lola’ and ‘This is going to hurt you’, among many others.

This special programming will be available from June 27 to July 10, also on demand.