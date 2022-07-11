all movie cameos

Thor: Love & Thunder It can boast of being one of the shortest movies in the MCU and, even so, being one of the ones with the most content and surprises (in addition to two of the best Marvel battles). Waititi’s film goes very fast in everything he does and because of that we may miss too many things. Although we know that we will see it again when it arrives at Disney +, the truth is that there are times when it is difficult to bear the doubts when leaving the cinema. One of them is the cameos. There are many and most are so fast that you may have a hard time getting to see them, or at least identify them. These are all the cameos of Thor: Love & Thunder.

Spoilers for ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’ below

Jane Foster’s Gang

We all knew that the big return of the fourth installment of Thor would be marked by the return of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster to the franchise. More than that, we knew that she would return as Mighty Thor, wielding Mjölnir. Although he is quite a different character from the scientist we met, more than anything because he now has the powers of a God, the film shows us his two scientific teammates. First, it is her lover Darcy (Kat Dennings) who accompanies her in her chemotherapy and then it is her former boss, Erik Selvig (Stellan Skarsgård), who emphasizes the seriousness of her illness.

The Guardians of the Galaxy

It will be a disappointment for many to see that the presence of the Guardians of the Galaxy in this Thor tape is at least testimonial. Basically, it serves for a prologue narrated by Korg in which Thor again decides to go solo. Only Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) has more than a couple of catchphrases. Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillian), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Kraglin (Sean Gunn) also appear. No trace, however, of Zoe Saldana’s Gamora. With the filming of Avatar 2 I wouldn’t be for cameos…

Chris Hemsworth’s family

Perhaps they are the most difficult cameos to see. We already knew that the film was shot in Australia and that Hemsworth’s family was constantly with him on set, but not that they would have so much space on the screen. To begin with, when Korg tells us about Thor’s sexual love life before Jane Foster, we can see his wife, Elsa Pataky, as the werewolf with whom, well, he had relations over a giant wolf. What can we say about this… That you have to keep the spark in marriage no matter what. Also, in the sequence where we see Thor grow from a child to an adult as he runs, the child Thor is Sasha, one of his two boys.

The starring role, however, goes to the princess of the house, India Rose. The young daughter of Hemsworth and Pataky plays Gorr’s daughter and, although she is only present in the first and last two scenes of the film, her role is the most relevant. Ultimately Thor adopts her as her daughter and ends up receiving the name “Love” from the title. If there is a fifth installment of Thor, it should, in principle, repeat the role.

The Asgard Theater

One of the best gags in Thor: Ragnarok was the Asgardian theater in which Matt Damon played Loki and Luke Hemsworth, Chris’s older brother, played Thor. Both repeat their role again in a hilarious way. There is also, of course, Sam Neill as Odin. However, the surprise, the new signing of the best theater company in the MCU, is that of Melissa McCarthy who plays none other than Hela, Cate Blanchett’s character in Thor: Ragnarök.

Lady Sif, Heimdall and… Hercules

So much happens in the movie that there are also small scattered cameos that we can’t add to a particular group. The first of all is that of Lady Sif, an Asgardian warrior played by Jaimie Alexander whom we had not seen since the second installment of Thor. Thor finds her half dead after a fight with Gorr and manages to take her to New Asgard. We don’t know what she has been doing these years and why she was still away from home but at the end of the tape we see her helping Valkyrie train the young Asgardians.

One of those young people is, precisely, the son of Heimdall. The character of Idris Elba, Thor’s great companion in all his adventures, died in Avengers: Infinity War. That, however, has not been an impediment for her to return in the form of a cameo as she is the one who receives Jane Foster at the gates of Valhalla in the second post-credits scene.

The first, which largely occupies Russell Crowe’s brilliant Zeus (protagonist of the film’s best scene), also features a surprise appearance at the end. This is Hercules, a regular ally of Thor in the comics but, from the words of Zeus, it seems that he will start as a rival. The actor in charge of interpreting him is Brett Goldstein, known for his role as Roy Kent in the award-winning Apple TV series ted lasso. Remember that we have already explained in detail the post-credits scenes of Thor: Love & Thunder.

