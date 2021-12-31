all movies and TV series coming in 2022

2022 promises to be one of the biggest and most exciting for fans of the DC universe, with several movies and TV series that will mark the debut of some beloved heroes and antagonists of the DC Comics.

From The Batman, which will mark the highly anticipated debut of Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight The Flash, which will introduce the concept of “multiverse” also in the cinematic universe of Warner Bros., here are all the most important projects that we will see on the screens starting next year.

The Batman

This item will be released on March 4, 2022

The first DC movie coming in 2022 is one of the most anticipated in recent years: The Batman. Since the “lonely” movie announced for Ben Affleck’s Batman has never been made, we haven’t seen the Masked Knight in a movie dedicated to him in about ten years: The Return of the Dark Knight, the last chapter of Nolan’s trilogy, made its debut way back in 2012. The wait is strong, in short, for Robert Pattinson’s debut as Bruce Wayne / Batman, in what looks like a dark and raw interpretation by director Matt Reeves.

Around the main character we will find Selina Kyle / Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), Edward Nash / Riddler (Paul Dano), Oswald Cobbelpot / Penguin (Colin Farrel), James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis). The plot seems to be based on Batman’s investigative skills, grappling with a Riddler intent on putting Gotham City’s elite in his sights.… and he will find himself shocked to discover a very personal connection to the mystery unfolding before his eyes.

DC League of Super Pets

Release date: May 2022

Those looking for something lighter in the DC world can jump right in DC League of Super Pets, an animated film that will feature a team of animals with superpowers. The leader is none other than Superman’s dog, Krypto the Superdog (Dwayne Johnson), who will join Ace (Kevin Hart), the dog with super strength, PB (Vanessa Bayer), the pig that can change its size, Merton (Natasha Lyonne), the turtle with super speed, and Chip (Diego Luna), the squirrel who can control electricity. The storyline will tell how the Justice League was eliminated, leaving it to the group of animals to save the world.

Black Adam

This item will be released on July 28, 2022

Black Adam is a film that has been in the works for eight years, and now The Rock is ready to introduce the public to the most electrifying antihero in the world of entertainment. Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) is Shazam’s dark counterpart in the comics, but the film will be dedicated solely to Black Adam to tell his tragic origin story and explain how he became so powerful and dangerous.. Black Adam, to understand, is on the same levels of power as Superman, so when this ancient fighter shows up to the present day, angry and full of magical lightnings, it is the Justice Society of America to intervene to try to help him.

All to understand is whether Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Hawkman (Aldis Odge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) and Atom Smasher (Noa Centineo) will be able to convince Adam to more mild advice, or if he will convert them and convince them to give his personal – and brutal – vision of justice.

The Flash

This item will be released on November 4, 2022

The Flash movie will see Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) on an adventure in the DC multiverse. Get ready to live time travel, alternate realities, multiple versions of Flash, and – believe it or not – multiple versions of Batman. Yes, both the Batman Burtonian played by Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck’s “snyderverse” will be on screen in this first Flash movie. Without forgetting that there will be a new Supergirl played by Sasha Calle.

The story is inspired by the events of the comic Flashpoint, in which Barry uses his super speed to go back in time and save his mother’s life, while causing a butterfly effect that changes the world and its heroes in a shocking way.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Release date: December 2022

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Arthur Curry / Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Mera (Amber Heard) will follow as they investigate the mystery of the Lost Kingdom, briefly mentioned in the first film. The film’s glacial logo would suggest that we should see the first king of Atlantis appear, King Atlan aka the Dead King of the comics, capable of harnessing the terrible powers of ice and eager to regain the throne of Atlantis after eliminating the king who occupies him, Aquaman. .

It looks like Aquaman will need help fighting this threat, and we already know that he will join his brother Orm (Patrick Wilson), the former king of Atlantis, now confined to a maximum security prison located in the desert. Furthermore, in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom we will see Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), King Nereus (Dolph Lundgren), and Thomas Curry (Temuera Morrison) again.

Peacemaker

Release Date and Platform: January 2022 on HBO Max (US)

In the post-credit scene of The Suicide Squad, the Peacemaker played by John Cena was shown in the hospital, after having narrowly escaped the death of a hair from Bloodsport (Idris Elba), and Amanda Waller’s minions John Economos (Steve Agee) and Emilia Hartcourt (Jennifer Holland) who visit him, with a new mission for him: to save the world, of course.

The scene introduces the HBO series Peacemaker, eight signed episodes by the director of The Suicide Squad James Gunn. The series will allow us to discover what is the new secret mission that Waller has in store for Peacemaker, and at the same time it will show the origins of the character and how he became … so.

The Sandman

Release date and platform: in 2022, on Netflix

The beloved Neil Gaiman comic series Sandman is finally ready to hit the small screen with Tom Sturridge in the role of Dream, aka Morpheus. This dark fantasy story will tell what happens when Morpheus is kidnapped from his realm and deprived of the magical artifacts that gave him power over Dreaming. The first season will consist of 11 episodes.

Superman & Lois

Release Date and Platform: January 11, on The CW (USA)

Superman & Lois will return for a second season, continuing to tell the story of the Man of Steel and the reporter Lois Lane who, having moved to Clark’s hometown Smallville, raise their teenage sons Jonathan and Jordan, one of whom begins to show his father’s powers. While we don’t know much about the plot of the second season, it can probably be imagined that the most important events of the debut season will follow, the revelation of the presence of another Kryptonian on earth and the arrival of the daughter of a DC icon.

Naomi

Release Date and Platform: January 11, 2022 on The CW (USA)

The newcomer to the superhero district is Naomi: A coming-of-age story by authors Brian Michael Bendis (co-creator of Miles Morales and Jessica Jones) and David F. Walker, now brought to the screen in a series produced and written by Ava DuVernay.

Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall) lives a seemingly normal life, until that an event linked to superheroes does not disrupt her world and directs her on a path aimed at discovering her connection with the DC universe.

The Flash

Release Date and Platform: March 9, 2022 on The CW (USA)

The eighth season of The Flash debuted in 2021 with the five-part crossover Armageddon. It will go on hiatus for a while: the events will continue starting from March 9, 2022. Armageddon sees Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) join other heroes of the Arrowverse to defend the earth from the alien invader Despero. The continuation of the season should explore the consequences of defeating the opponent and the return of an old enemy of Barry.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Release Date and Platform: January 12, 2022 on The CW (USA)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will return after the hiatus of Season 7 next January 12, picking up exactly where we left off: the team will have to face the androids created by Evil Gideon. The season is part of a large story arc, in which the protagonists are stuck in 1925 and without their time machine, the Waverider..

Batwoman

Release Date and Platform: January 12, 2022 on The CW (USA)

Batwoman will return after the hiatus to conclude the third season starting January 12, 2022. The mid-season finale left us with a taste of Poison Ivy, who will continue to play the lead antagonist for the rest of the season.. Along with Mad Hatter, Killer Crock and a surprising discovery about her family, Javicia Leslie’s Ryan Wilder / Batwoman will have plenty to do for the remaining installments.

Stargirl

Release date and platform: in 2022 on The CW (USA)

Stargirl has been renewed for a third season, coming in 2022. As anticipated at the end of the second season, the next one will be subtitled “Frenemies”, and will debut The Helix Institute for Youth Rehabilitation. The story will presumably focus on the tension between Courtney Withmore, aka Stargirl, and her various allies and enemies., while trying to find a balance between life as a teenager and his commitment as a member of the Justice Society of America.

Titans

Release date and platform: in 2022 on HBO Max (USA)

Titans has been renewed for a fourth season: the third, a few days ago on Netflix, saw the young heroes fight the gangsters of Gotham City, but the finale saw them return to a sunny San Francisco. The new season could tell what happened during the journey. As for the antagonists, season 3 hinted at a possible appearance of Ra’s al Ghul, but there has been no official confirmation as to who will be the main villain, so far.

Harley Quinn

Release date and platform: in 2022 on HBO Max (USA)

Harley Quinn will return for a third season in 2022. There aren’t many plot details, but given how the second season ended, we expect the third to explore the love between our two favorite moody lovebirds.

Doom Patrol

Release date and platform: in 2022 on HBO Max (USA)

Doom Patrol has been renewed for a fourth season. There are no details on the antagonist, at the moment, but given how the team members have finally embraced their nature as unusual heroes, we imagine that will be the main source of conflict from here on out.