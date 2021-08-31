The face of Johnny Depp, especially in light of the recent declarations of the American actor, appears to be more than ever present in the current affairs pages, relating to the increasingly marginal role that is destined to the famous actor of the Pirates of the Caribbean saga and not only. Johnny Depp has made the history of cinema for numerous roles that have seen him protagonist, starting from the great collaborations with his friend and mentor Tim Burton up to the great successes of very important value. However, the problems that have affected the actor have led Netflix, in the US version, to remove all the films that see him present from the official catalog of the streaming platform. This did not happen in Italy, where it is possible to observe several films that see Johnny Depp as the protagonist or among the main characters. Here’s what they are all movies with Johnny Depp on Netflix.

The Chocolate Factory

The first of the Johnny Depp movies featured on Netflix is The Chocolate Factory, great masterpiece of 2005 that sees the direction of Tim Burton, as well as the presence of Johnny Depp in the interpretation of the eccentric and particular Willy WonkaM the film represents an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s novel of the same name, as well as a parallel with the film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory that Mel Stuart had made in 1971. Through this role, Johnny Depp has had the opportunity to obtain great credit and success from a cinematographic point of view, as well as an expressive mode certainly unprecedented for his career. Initially, the production of the film did not want the lead role to be entrusted to Johnny Depp, due to a too close collaboration between the actor and director Tim Burton.

For this reason, among the actors who were thought of for the lead role there were also Jim Carrey, Nicolas Cage, Michael Keaton, Christopher Walken and even Robert De Niro.

The Corpse Bride

Another film that sees the presence of Johnny Depp and is, at the same time, included within the Italian catalog of Netflix is The Corpse Bride, a 2005 animated film that once again sees Tim Burton’s direction. The film, inspired by the Russian Hebrew version of a Jewish folk story, was presented at the 62nd Venice International Film Festival, having been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Film.

This is Tim Burton’s second feature film made with the technique stop motion, and sees the presence of Johnny Depp in the role of Victor Van Dort. The film achieved considerable success both in terms of critics and in terms of box office receipts, estimated at more than 117 million dollars worldwide.

Dark Shadows

Last among the films of Johnny Depp present on Netflix and determined by the collaboration with the famous director Tim Burton is Dark Shadows, which sees, among its protagonists, too Eva Green, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jonny Lee Miller and Helena Bonham Carter. The film is based on the 1960s soap opera of the same name, and sees Johnny Depp play the role of the eccentric and iconic Barnabas Collins, vampire who awakens 212 years after the use of black magic that had led him to be a vampire, immortal and buried alive inside a coffin. The definitive engagement for Johnny Depp was on March 19, 2009 and, of course, the actor was the first to be hired by director Tim Burton, despite the usual perplexities of the production of the film that he had tried to get a ‘ different interpretation.

Donnie Brasco

Hugely successful film, as well as one of the most important cinematographic works within the career of Johnny Depp, is Donnie Brasco, a 1997 American drama film that sees the directed by Mike Newell and the presence, within the cast, not only of the actor in question, but also of Al Pacino, Michael Madsen and James Russo. Johnny Depp is the protagonist of the film, as well as the Donnie Brasco that gives the film its name.

Through a success of great value, which allowed the American actor to obtain a huge international credit, Donnie Brasco has obtained, with a budget of $ 35 million, over $ 125 million in receipts in the United States and another 83 million worldwide, demonstrating a full-blown success and of great importance, not only for Johnny Depp but also for the entire cast and insiders of the film.

Secret Window

Compared to the previous film, Secret Windows certainly represents a cinematographic product of lesser international importance but, at the same time, the film can only be considered a very important piece in Johnny Depp’s career. It is an adaptation of the tale Secret Window, Stephen King’s Secret Garden, and is directed by David Koepp. Johnny Depp, within the film in question, plays the protagonist Mort Rainey, writer of horror novels and psychological thrillers.

Black Mass

Among the most recent Johnny Depp films on Netflix there is, of course, Black Mass – The Ultimate Gangster. The 2015 film, directed by Scott Cooper, is a film adaptation of the book of the same name, made in 2001. There is no need for too many presentations about the film in question, which has seen a great deal of publicity in the Italian market and which sees a Johnny Depp considerably different, from the point of view aesthetic, by virtue of his interpretation of James Bulger. On the occasion of 2015,

In fact, and there was talk of a major physical change of Johnny Depp, who had been forced to gain weight for his performance. For sure, anyone who wants to get a rather broad overview of Johnny Depp’s filmography and career cannot help but observe a movies of this type.

Rank

Johnny Depp’s latest movie featured on Netflix is Rank, once again an animated film. The film product, directed and produced by Gore Verbinski, in collaboration with Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount Pictures, sees the presence of Johnny Depp who, from a vocal point of view, plays the famous domestic chameleon, intent on facing a band of public enemies and bandits in the guise of sheriff; the film earned the 2012 Academy Award for Best Animated Product, as well as a Golden Globes nomination in the same category. It is, therefore, a huge cinematic success, as well as the first non-animated film Disney, Pixar or Dreamworks to win an Oscar.