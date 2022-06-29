All MUBI releases for July

Additionally, there are available Ma Fri De Courgette Claude Barras and Celine Sciamma’s captivating, Oscar-nominated animation; and documentaries You will see the tendresse by Alice Diop, an exploration of masculinity and the moving and introspective Visages villages by Agnés Varda, one of her latest films.

This month MUBI presents the exclusive premiere of This Much I Know to Be True by Andrew Dominik, a documentary that evidences the personal and friendly bond between musicians Nick Cave and Warren Ellis during their creative processes; Y North Terminal by Lucrecia Martel, a documentary short film about the life of Salta singer Julieta Laso and the community of women artists in Salta.

Other releases are Aloneers, Hong Sung-eun’s subtle and thoughtful feature debut that portrays modern life and urban loneliness; Y wilderness by Doug Aitken, a record of the modern landscape, through songs generated by artificial intelligence that invites us to reflect on society, the environment and individuals.

MUBI also offers content only available to its subscribers and during July it presents The Color of Pomegranates Sergei Parajanov’s version restored by The Film Foundation by Martin Scorsese featuring a biographical account of the Armenian poet and troubadour, Sayat Nova; Y Utøya 22. July by Erik Poppe, a film representation of the attack on the summer camp, on the island of Utøya, which occurred on July 22, 2011.

Finally, MUBI exclusively presents on July 29 the new film by David Cronenberg, Crimes of the Futurepremiered at the Cannes Film Festival, starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart, along with Scott Speedman, Welket Bungué, Don McKellar, Nadia Litz, Tanaya Beatty and Lihi Kornowski.

The story of Crimes of the Future is set in the near future where humans undergo a series of transformations and mutations to adapt to the world’s new synthetic environment. In this context, the artist Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen) together with his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux) publicly expose the metamorphosis of their organs through performances classified as avant-garde. This while Timlin (Kristen Stewart), a researcher at the National Organ Registry, obsessively follows their movements; at the same time that a mysterious collective operating behind the scenes wants to use Tenser’s notoriety to highlight the next phase of human evolution.