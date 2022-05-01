All Mystery Gift codes for Pokémon Legends: Arceus so far

You can now find the latest news on this outstanding game on the web, and now we have received more news related to Pokemon Legends: Arceus in the form of details: it is a compilation with all the Mystery Gift codes available for now.

Pokémon Legends Mystery Gift Codes: Arceus

In this case, we bring you the complete and updated list with all the codes released so far for the game. This has been recently updated, so don’t hesitate to take a detailed look at it.

You have it below:

[No se requiere código – elige ‘Obtener a través de Internet’] Hisuian Zoroark – Bloodhound Mask May 9, 2022 [No se requiere código – elige ‘Obtener a través de Internet’] Hisui’s Growlithe Set May 9, 2022 [Exclusivo para aquellos que compraron el juego a través de Nintendo eShop: reciben un código único con su compra] Set of 30 Weight Balls May 9, 2022 [Exclusivo de algunas tiendas por reservarlo: reciben un código único con su compra] Garchomp’s Set May 9, 2022

The steps to follow to unlock this important feature, which allows us to get current and future gifts in the title, are the ones you have below. We leave you with the details:

To unlock this feature, you need to progress to Mission 5 in the main story.

It takes about two hours to get to this point in the story

After reaching this point, you can access the Mystery Gift feature by opening the game’s main menu > Internet section > Mystery Gift section

As to the complete updated list of Mysterious Gifts, remember that you can always consult it here.

We remind you of the premise of this long-awaited title:

Explore vast wildernesses where endless discoveries await you in Pokémon Legends: Arceus for Nintendo Switch. Observe, catch and investigate wild monsters in this action role-playing game set in the past. It takes place when it was not usual for humans and Pokémon to live in harmony. Your adventures take place in the majestic natural surroundings of the Hisui region. You will be in charge of investigating to create the first Pokédex of the region. Return to Sinnoh These lands, which will one day become the Brilliant Diamond and Glistening Pearl region of Sinnoh, boast true natural wonders. Also impressive landscapes and a good number of wild creatures. Some will be familiar to you, while others will be completely new! The enigmatic Arceus is said to be the key to solving a strange phenomenon affecting certain Pokémon in the region. How will this mythical be connected to your adventure? Team Galaxy is made up of the most varied people who have traveled to Hisui to investigate this mysterious region. You are the newest addition to the research division of Team Galaxy and your job is to scour every corner of Hisui in search of species.

What do you think? We read you in the comments. We also leave you with our complete coverage of the game Pokémon Legends: Arceus, available from January 28, 2022, here.

