All Naruto Games Available on Nintendo Switch

If you are fans of both manga and anime, surely the name Naruto sounds familiar to you and even more than one of you will be followers of one of the shonen most famous of the genre. If you are younger you may have met him through his son, Boruto, obviously the most famous ninja of the Hidden Leaf Village was not going to stay in the shadows and had to appear in Switch.

Are you fans of the fighting genre? Well, Naruto has numerous games of this style that we can enjoy both on the go and on the desktop, and today we bring you a list of all of them, as well as the titles where we can see his son and his companions in action. Also, it is not uncommon for some of these titles to be discounted in the shopso stay tuned if you don’t already have them.

Naruto Games on Nintendo Switch

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm

Every great hero has a beginning and this is it Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm launched last year 2018. In this title we can play with the characters from the first chapters of the series or the manga, in 3D scenarios and in which we can defeat our enemies using all our available techniques.

As usual in fighting games developed by CyberConnect2 we can count on allies who will join the fight to help us. A title that in its time was a revolution for all fans, although now if you decide to enter it, you may miss many characters that we will see in other more current titles, although we will always have a special affection for this first one, ¿ no?

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2

Our dear ninjas are growing up and we can see this in Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 which was released in 2018 on Switch. A high-definition remastering to be able to experience the first arcs of Naruto Shippuden in the best possible way, improving not only its graphics, but also its playability compared to the first titles.

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst

Sasuke, you lack hate, but don’t worry, in Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst You will be able to fight alongside your brother, Itachi to face Kabuto in a chapter highly anticipated by fans. This title has also been remastered in high definition.

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto

This title is the improved version of Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 where we will live the events that occurred in the fourth great ninja war and the end of the Shippuden saga, to which is added the expansion that tells us the events of the film Boruto: Naruto the Movie and where we will see Boruto for the first time.

New characters, new missions have been added and adjustments have been improved in terms of its playable section. Did you like Boruto as a character?

These first three titles are available through Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogya compilation that also has DLCs originally released for these video games.

Where else can we find Naruto?

Apart from his own video game saga, Naruto Due to its great success, it is not difficult that it has appeared in other well-known games, some of them such as Jump Forceanother fighting title in which the different iconic characters that appear in the Japanese magazine come together Shūkan Shōnen Jumpto do the crossover definitive.

Fortnite, the game of incalculable success, could not be left behind and also incorporated the protagonists of the Naruto series adding skins to look like Team 7, did you get them?

And you… Are you fans of this mythical shonen saga? Have you played any of these titles? Which do you have a better memory of? We read you!