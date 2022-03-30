All negative habits that affect health

To stay healthy it is not enough to exercise and eat well, it is also necessary to avoid falling into these negative habits. Let’s see the main ones together.

We all know good or bad what to do to feel good and live in health. Adequate physical activity and a healthy and correct diet can help, as well as carve out time for yourself, walk, listen to music, be in company, etc.

But are we sure we know what we shouldn’t do instead? Fall into habits negative it can be very frequent and sometimes we don’t even notice it. This is why it can be useful to draw up a list of habits to avoid in order to stay healthy and live healthy.

What are the negative habits to avoid if you want to live healthily

The first thing you need to avoid if you want to feel good are fizzy and sugary drinks. These are certainly very inviting, but you must know that the American Society of Nephrology suggests avoiding these drinks because they could promote the development of kidney disease.

It is well known that smoking is seriously harmful to your health, but you may not know that e-cigarettes are equally harmful. This was revealed by a study, which showed how actually the use of cigarettes electronic can promote the onset of heart disease and depression. A bad sleep is also not to be underestimated. Not only does poor sleep make you unproductive the next day, but it could lead to serious repercussions in the long run, such as heart disease. She revealed it a research published in the European Heart Journal. Also to eat between meals, especially at night, can be harmful and lead to diabetes and obesity.

A study of the American College of Cardiology later found that watching too much TV it can lead to diabetes and higher blood pressure levels. Proper nutrition, as we have said, is the best way to stay healthy, and this is certainly made up of breakfast, the most important meal of the day that many people tend to underestimate. In fact, skipping breakfast can lead to heart problems, which is why it is good to start the day with the right amount of energy.

Exercise is also good for you, which is why you must in every way avoid staying seated for a long time, because even then you may develop diabetes or heart disease more quickly. So if you do a sedentary job, try to carve out a moment during the day to play sports. Your body will thank you and you will live fit.

These are just some of the bad habits that affect health. But now that you have learned to recognize them it will not be difficult for you to practice the appropriate behaviors to avoid them.