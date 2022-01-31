all negotiations and formalities

The winter transfer market session is coming to an end. At 8 pm, in fact, the gong on a transfer window that saw Inter and Juve great protagonists. The bianconeri, in addition to the sensational Vlahovic shot from Fiorentina, also took the Swiss midfielder Zakaria from Borussia Moenchengladbach. On the other hand, Kulusevski and Bentancur, who landed at the court of Antonio Conte at Tottenham, are coming out. The Italian champions, on the other hand, responded with Gosens from Atalanta and Caicedo, very loyal to Inzaghi who did very well at Lazio. There are a lot of negotiations underway that could give a very interesting transfer market finale.

10.00 – JUVE, HOT HOURS FOR RAMSEY’S GOODBYE

The Welshman could return to play in the Premier League: on him Burnley and Newcastle

9.51 – JUVE, ZAKARIA AL J MEDICAL: MEDICAL EXAMINATIONS

First Juventus day for the Swiss midfielder arriving from Borussia Moenchengladbach. The class of ’96 will undergo the usual checks before signing the new contract that will bind him to the Old Lady

9.33 – BENTENCUR AND KULUSEVSKI: WHY JUVE GREETS THEM

Incoming market but also outgoing for the bianconeri. Behind the farewell of the Uruguayan midfielder and the Swedish winger there are not only economic reasons.

9.13 – OFFICIAL, ERIKSEN IS A NEW BRENTFORD PLAYER.

9.10 – OFFICIAL, CACERES GREETS CAGLIARI: GO TO THE LEVANTE

The former Juve Uruguayan leaves Italy and moves to the Spanish club.

9.00 – JUVE DOUBLES IN THE MIDDLE: ZAKARIA PLUS NANDEZ

The Old Lady is ready for the double blow in the middle of the field: decisive hours

8.45 – LA JUVE PRESENTE VLAHOVIC: HERE IS THE DATE AND TIME OF THE CONFERENCE

The Juventus club is ready to present its new acquisition to the press and fans. The Serbian striker comes from Fiorentina and, together with Immobile, leads the Serie A top scorers with 17 goals.

8.30 – JUVE, KULUSEVSKI GREET THE FANS

“I hope someday to come back”, the message of the departing Swede

8.15 – Radovanovic terminates with Genoa: he is close to Salernitana.

7.45 – JUVE, CAUGHT CATS: CHOKED BULL

The bianconeri place the blitz and blow the defender of Frosinone to the grenade.

7.15 – Venice, Nsamé arrives on loan with the obligation of redemption conditioned by the Young Boys.

7.00 – DRAGUSIN FROM SAMPDORIA TO SALERNITANA VIA JUVE

The Romanian full-back born in 2002, owned by Juve, is the new reinforcement of Salernitana. He arrives at the grenade after the loan to Sampdoria.

6.45 – From Argentina: Banfield gallop proposed in Cagliari and Sampdoria.

6.30 – Napoli locks down the baby talent Ambrosino.

6.00 – THE CADIZ DOES NOT GIVE UP ZAZA

The Spanish club is ready to attack the grenade striker in the last hours of the transfer market.

1.00 – Cagliari asks Roma for Darboe.

00.30- Samp, Askildsen near Cagliari.

00.14 – Luka Ilic, brother of the Scaligero Ivan, officially passes from Manchester City to Troyes.