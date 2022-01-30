all negotiations today

All the news and market negotiations of B series of today, Sunday 30 January 2022.

23:12 – Brescia, it is insisted for Federico Proia: in the event of a fair offer, the negotiation could be successful

23.10 – Citadel, is made for Visentin from Crotone

22.35 – Alexandria, near the Tunisian Hamza Rafia from the Juventus

21.45 – Cosenza, is made for Camporese.

21.40 – The Crotone closes for Nicoletti: there is the agreement.

21:28 – Frosinone, Anthony’s arrival official Oyono by the Union Sportive Boulogne Society. The defender born in 2001 has signed a contract until 30 June 2024.

21:22 – Spal, very close Marco Pinato from Pordenone

21:00 – Brescia, is made for the return of the goalkeeper Andrenacci from Genoa.

18.40 – New name for the attack of Pisa. Jan Mlakar he overtook George Pușcaș in the preferences of the Tuscan management, after the difficulties encountered in the negotiations with Reading. Pisa tries to close with theHajduk Split on loan with right of redemption. The 1998-born striker played 17 games, scoring 6 goals and providing 3 assists.

18.30 – The Frosinone wants to give up Maiello to Bari. Upon entry, in addition to Ndoj also think about Capezzi from the Salerno

18.20 The Perugia wants an attacking midfielder: D’Urso of the Citadel first name, otherwise one thinks of the exchange Fabbrini with Ascoli

18.15 – Spal, new contacts for Pinato of the Pordenone

18.10 – Closing Kongolo to the Cosenza fromHerenveen

15.28 – The Frosinone closed for Anthony Oyono. The full-back born in 2001 comes from Boulogne.

14 – Citadel on Pontisso of the Vicenza. If successful, D’Urso it would free itself towards the Cosenza

11.55 – Torrasi ofImola to the Pordenone: tomorrow the signature until 2024

11.45 – The Perugia wants D’Urso of the Citadel

10.15 – Brescia he wants to try again for three players: closer Adorni, today other contacts. And then Viviani and attempt for Proia.