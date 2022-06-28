All Netflix releases for July 2022: Stranger Things season 4 finale

We are in the midst of a week of transition, of changing from month to month, which means on the one hand the last VOD releases of June and on the other the first of July. But the monthly change also brings with it the list of everything new that is about to arrive on the content platforms on demand. And always one of the most anticipated is the Netflix list.

This July, Netflix reduces its number of premieres in exchange for releasing high-production summer blockbusters. In fact we have the premiere of The Invisible Agent / The Gray Man, which a priori paints as one of the most expensive productions on the platform this year. Directed by the Russo brothers, the signatories of Captain America 2 and 3, and the final diptych of Avengers Infinity War and Endgame, the film confronts two of the most sought-after actors today. Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, in a game of cat and mouse in the middle of spectacular set-pieces, and with other equally valued actors such as Ana de Armas and luxury secondary actors such as Billy Bob Thornton.

We also have the new version of Persuasion, one of Jane Austen’s most popular works. It is a twist to the original concept in which Anne Elliot is reunited with the man of humble origins with whom she was convinced not to marry 8 years ago. She leads the cast of Dakota Johnson, proving that Fifty Shades of Gray was just the commercial vehicle that propelled her career.

In animation we have the sea monster, a Netflix original with voices like Karl Urban -The Boys, Dredd- in which a young stowaway sneaks onto the ship of a legendary sea monster hunter and together they embark on an epic journey across uncharted seas in search of a hidden beast in the seas The director of the film is Chris Williams, author of the great Disney Bolt, Big Hero 6 and Moana. And in full celebration of Pride, we have Hhello, goodbye and everything that happenedthe story of two boyfriends who promised to leave the relationship after college, but the journey until then will be full of emotion and comedy.

Dangerous Friendships will take the iconic novel by Choderlos de Laclos to a ‘teen’ environment -just like the great Cruel Intentions did in the 90s- current student: the studious Célène falls in love with Tristan, the bad boy of her new school in Biarritz. What she doesn’t know is that he has made a very cruel bet with the popular Vanessa.

But the strongest dish, without a doubt, that Netflix has this year is served this week, since on Friday we have the latest episodes of Stranger Things season 4, which continues what we saw a couple of weeks ago at the beginning of the season and brings the plots and sub-plots to their end with episodes that will last more than two hours.

Other series are The longest night, a thriller set on December 24 with a group of armed men surrounding the Monte Baruca prison and cutting it off from the outside. Their objective is to capture a dangerous serial killer who is inside, but it will be up to the warden that they do not succeed. Y what a scare, auntcomedy series about a high school student who has been very discreet, she realizes that she wants to change the course of her life, but the next morning she discovers that she is a ghost.

In mid-July we have another of the important premieres, since the new series of Resident Evil, but live action instead of CGI animation. Netflix has taken a liking to the Capcom saga, and brings us a new plot that jumps into the future, to the year 2036, in a reality in which there is a drug that brings happiness with each shot, although being the Biohazard universe Of course there will be things that go wrong and zombies everywhere.

Netflix series July 2022

1 july

Stranger Things season 4, final chapters

6 july

Bad business

8 july

How to design an erotic room

what a scare, aunt

The longest night

14 july

resident Evil

15 july

Second marriages and longings

Farzar

20 july

A place to dream, season 4

22 july

blow away

27 july

Reforms for all pockets

28 july

Keep breathing

29 july

Detective Conan

Fanatic

Netflix Movies July 2022

6 july

Hello, goodbye and everything that happened

8 july

the sea monster

dangerous friendships

12 july

how to change your mind

13 july

DB Cooper, where are you!

15 july

Persuasion

22 july

The Unseen Agent

27 july

recurrence

The most hated man on the internet

29 july

wounded hearts