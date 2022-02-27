all Netflix releases in March 2022

The shortest month of the year is over and we are already looking forward to seeing the great news that Netflix brings us in this month of March after a month marked by Who is Anna? .

March brings us the return to cinema of Leighton Meester, the new musical comedy by Manolo Caro with Sebastián Yatra or the second (and long-awaited) season of The Bridgertons are some of them. And since this is just a small appetizer, we tell you all Netflix releases, starting with the most anticipated series of March of 2022.

Do you know who it is?

Netflix keeps adapting books, and this time it’s Karin Slaughter’s novel of the same name . Toni Collette stars alongside Bella Heathcotewho discovers his mother’s dark past after an altercation in a shopping center.

When? March 4 on netflix .

DO YOU KNOW WHO IT IS? (HarperCollins)

Lies

The series by Javier Rey, Ángela Cremonte and Manuela Velasco comes to Netflix after having passed through Antena 3. It tells the story of a rape, in the style of I could destroy you and it’s a drama we’re really looking forward to.

When? March 4 on netflix .

Once upon a time… but not anymore

Written and directed by Manolo Caro is musical romantic comedy with Sebastián Yatra, Mónica Maranillo and Nia Correia as protagonistsIt has a hilarious trailer. We will also be able to see Rossy de Palma, Itziar Castro or Mariana Treviño among others and we already have something clear: we will not miss this comedy, for sure.

When? March 11th on netflix .

The Bridgertons (Season 2)

The first season was a complete bombshell and the second has us with the hype very high. Based on the novels by Julia Quinn , specifically this season the viscount who loved me this story produced by Shonda Rhimes wants to become the most watched of the year on Netflix again.

When? March 25 on netflix .

The Viscount Who Loved Me [Español]

More premiere series on Netflix

The Guardians of Justice (March 1)

Wild Rhythm (March 2)

Family business, T2 luxury homes (March 3)

Midnight at the Pera Palace (March 3)

Whindersson Nunes: É de mim mesmo (Comedy Special) (March 3)

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe S2 (March 3)

More Wood (March 4)

Patatin and Potato T3 (March 8)

Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You (Comedy Special) (March 8)

Queer Eye Germany (March 9)

The Last Kingdom S5 (March 9)

Love, life and a lot of other things (March 10)

Kotaro lives alone (March 10)

Life After Death (with Tyler Henry) (March 11)

Zenko: The Good Brigade (March 15)

Give it gas (March 16)

Homeland (March 17)

Human Resources (March 18)

Top Boy S2 (March 18)

Alessandro Cattelan: A very simple question (March 18)

Comedians in Paris (March 18)

Eternally confused and longing for love (March 18)

Young, famous and African (March 18)

Cracow Monsters (March 18)

Super PupZ (March 25)

Premiere documentaries on Netflix in March 2022

The Andy Warhol Diaries

Produced by Ryan Murphy and directed by Andrew Rossithis documentary series uses content that Warhol himself recorded after the 1968 shootings. At that point Andy Warhol begins to record his life and his feelings (also collected in the book diaries ) that reveal the secrets of the person behind the character.

When? March 9 on netflix .

Bad Vegan: Fame, Frauds and Leaks

This bizarre true story is that of Sarma Melngailisthe foodie entrepreneur famous for her ‘Pure Food and Wine’ restaurant in New York , who went from being the queen of vegan cuisine to receiving the nickname “vegan fugitive”. A true crime made into a documentary series.

When? March 16 on netflix .

The worst roommate imaginable (March 1)

The Paradise That Survives: A Family Legacy (March 3)

Formula 1: The thrill of a T4 Grand Prix (March 11)

3 tons: Heist the central bank of Brazil (March 16)

Johnny Hallday: Beyond Rock (March 29)

Netflix movies premiering in March

lost in the arctic

Based on the true story of the two Danes who proved that Greenland is an island, this drama directed by Peter Flinth features Nikolaj Coster-Waldau ( Game of Thrones ) as the protagonist. Along with him, Joe Cole, Sam Redford, Ed Speleers and Gísli Örn Garðarsson among others.

When? March 2 on netflix .

the adam project

It is one of the most anticipated films of the year not only for Netflix, and it has one of those cast that will take your breath away: Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana, Catherine Keener, Jennifer Garner or Mark Ruffalo among others. Shawn Levy and Reynolds worked together on the hilarious FreeGuy and now they want to repeat with this action comedy about time travel.

When? March 11th on netflix .

Stroke of luck

Jason Segel, Jesse Plemons and Lily Collins are the protagonists of this thriller directed by Charlie McDowell (Collins partner) who little resembles Emily in Paris . It tells the story of how a robbery gets complicated when the couple who owns the house suddenly shows up.

When? On March 18th on netflix .

black crab

Starring Noomi Rapace and directed by Adam Berg, this thriller Swedish action game set in a war-torn post-apocalyptic world. During a long and harsh winter, six soldiers embark on a secret mission through a frozen archipelago and risk their lives to transport a mysterious package that could end the war.

When? On March 18th on netflix .

weekend in croatia

This thriller is the return of Leighton Meesterbut in a role far removed from his mythical Blair Warldof . The film is the adaptation of Sarah Alderson’s novel and this time he will have to find the friend with whom he traveled to Croatia, who has disappeared without a trace.

When? March 3 on netflix .

THE WEEKEND AWAY: the book behind the major Netflix movie starring Leighton Meester coming 3 March – read it before you see it

More premiere movies on Netflix in March 2022

Step Up 2: The Streets (March 1)

American Girl (March 3)

The imperceptible thread (March 4)

The unhappy (March 4)

Nine Men (March 5)

The Man in the Sky (March 5)

The volunteers (March 5)

Hoffmann (March 5)

The Magic Box (March 5)

The Lady with a Lamp (March 5)

Maytime in Mayfair (March 5)

Nowhere to go (March 5)

Concerns (March 5)

Chain of Events (March 5)

Reveillon chez Bob’ (March 5)

The Flying Scotsman (March 5)

The Hikers (March 5)

I Was Montgomery’s Double (March 5)

The girl with a hundred million (March 5)

The Testament of Doctor Cordelier (March 5)

Keep your seats, please (March 5)

Poussiere D’Ange (March 5)

Flight of the Sphinx (March 5)

Depend des Filles Tour (March 5)

Malevil (March 5)

The desire in me (March 8)

A shadow in my eye (March 9)

The invisible gaze (March 11)

Doctor Petiot (March 12)

Pursuit (March 12)

Max & Jeremy (March 12)

Nekotronic (March 14)

Marilyn has black eyes (March 15)

Hover (March 15)

Adam by Eve (March 15)

Ruby’s Rescue (March 17)

Until We Meet Again (March 18)

Ephemeral as the cherry blossom (March 24)

