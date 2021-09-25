all of his upcoming star movies, including Netflix and Jennifer Aniston

Adam Sandler he was one of the very first actors, if not the first ever, to focus on the streaming on demand service Netflix since the first months of the platform’s life.

The foresight of the actor and his agents paid off, with a contract that is profitable to say the least, updated several times and extended over time. Since 2015, Adam Sandler has appeared in one Netflix movie per year (note: Rough Diamonds was distributed by Netflix in Italy, but is an A24 production), and fans are naturally curious about the next collaboration between the star and the streaming service.

Sandler produced the 2020 comedy The Wrong Missy via his company Happy Madison Productions, but doesn’t actually appear in front of the camera. Later this year, however, he will return to Netflix with a starring role in Hubie Halloween.

The film does not yet have an official release date, but will be available to all subscribers of the platform by 2020, presumably in October. Directed by Steven Brill, it will be a holiday comedy centered on volunteer Hubie Dubois, who on Halloween night will find himself investigating a murder mystery in Salem, Massachusetts.

The cast will include some frequent Sandler collaborators, including Tim Meadows, Rob Schneider, Maya Rudolph and Colin Quinn and Kevin James, who previously appeared in films Happy Madison Grown Ups, Pixels And Sandy Wexler. The script of Hubie Halloween was co-written by Sandler himself, in collaboration with Tim Herlihy, who had already written for the Sandler-Netflix duo The Ridiculous 6.

We also remember that Netflix will also develop the sequel to Murder Mystery, with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston: according to what was reported, the screenwriter of the first film James Vanderbilt will return to write the sequel, which as happened with the next Murder on the Nile by Kenneth Branagh it will have a different and equally rich ensemble cast compared to the first episode. Murder Mystery 2 will mark the third collaboration between Sandler and Aniston, the first represented by the romantic comedy My fake-wife, released in 2011.