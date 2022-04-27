All of Katy Perry’s Met Gala looks

If there’s anyone who loves dress codes, it’s Katy Perry. The singer is at her eighth Met Gala (just that!) and she has never failed in her duty: to respect the imposed theme. Take 2019, the last time we saw her walk the red carpet for the ultra-popular soiree, Katy Perry had accomplished his mission when he arrived at the evening, the theme of which was Camp: Notes on Fashion dressed as a giant candlestick. And how to forget his signature burger look Moschino for the after-party that year?

Although to this day his most impressive look remains the bespoke suit signed Versace with angel wings so gigantic they were roughly twice the size of the popstar, Katy Perry made other notable appearances. In 2017, on the occasion of the exhibition Rei Kawakubo/Like Boysshe had plunged into the avant-garde by wearing a custom dress Margiela House under an immense veil embroidered on the face signed John Galliano. A year before that, for Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technologyshe had accessorized her dress Prada with a surprising little object: a 90’s style tamagotchi.

But when she doesn’t dress exactly as the theme calls for, she still manages to get everyone to agree. Hard to forget, again, her spray-painted dress Moschino scope for theme China: Through the Looking Glass in 2015. With so many fashion appearances, whether at the Met Gala or on stage, the singer is this year one of the stars on whom all eyes will turn when climbing the steps of the Met Gala (remember this year’s theme: In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Gilded Age). We can’t wait to see what she has in store for us. In the meantime, back to the most daring looks of Katy Perry at the Met Gala.

Translation by Sophie Brindel

Article originally published on Vogue UK

Also on Vogue.fr:

Video: Kendall Jenner reveals the secrets of her look for the Met Gala 2021

Billie Eilish wore the most expensive sets on the Met Gala 2021 red carpet, signed Cartier

The most sparkling and daring jewels spotted on the Met Gala 2021 red carpet