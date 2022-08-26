All of Kim Kardashian’s Favorite Foods: Dulce de Leche Ice Cream, Cheesecake and More

Kim Kardashian knows what she likes! The reality star, who currently only eats plant-based meals when she’s at home, has a range of “favorite” foods that are super relatable.

In fact, while Kardashian doesn’t indulge too often, she does have a sweet tooth that has apparently influenced many of her favorite meals. For example, the Skims founder has long been open and honest about her love of donuts.

In fact, the morning after the Met Gala in 2019, the keeping up with the Kardashians the actor even ordered two dozen mini donuts from his hotel room. She had actually scheduled the donuts to be delivered the day before, apparently predicting she’d be in the mood for a little treat after walking the star-studded red carpet in a figure-hugging Thierry Mugler dress.

Kardashian is also a fan of ice cream — especially Haagen-Dazs’ dulce de leche flavor. In 2015, she considered frozen dessert her “favorite thing in life.”

On the savory side, the KKW Beauty founder enjoys her fair share of ethnic dishes. When asked on Instagram in August 2019 to name her “all-time favorite food,” she kept her answer short and sweet. “Mexican food is so good,” she replied.

Scroll down to see more of Kardashian’s favorite foods!