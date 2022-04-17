All of Mexico remains at a green traffic light for two more weeks; These are the states with the most Covid cases and those that release the mask

In the middle of Holy Week, the covid could have a rebound in infections, but despite that the government of the Mexican Republic continues to maintain the green color within the epidemiological traffic light for the next two weeks, This was reported by the Secretary of Health (SSa) this Saturday.

What color is your state according to the epidemiological traffic light?

The 32 states of the country will remain at a green traffic light, so neither would be changing in the next few days.

Until when is the epidemiological traffic light green?

Two weeks are the ones that the country’s government decided to keep its states green, so for the next 14 days it will stay that way.

Which states in Mexico register the most cases of Covid today?

Mexico City

State of Mexico

new len

Guanajuato

Jalisco

Tabasco

San Luis Potos

Veracruz

Puebla

sound

Which states no longer use mandatory face masks?

states like Nayarit, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Coahuila and Mexico City have withdrawn the mandatory use of face masks in open public spaces, maintaining the use of these in closed places such as offices, shopping centers and supermarkets.

