All of Nicki Minaj’s most iconic red carpet looks

They are fit for a “queen”.

Every time reigning rap monarch Nicki Minaj takes the stage, the New York-raised diva not only impresses with her talent, but also with her royally outrageous wardrobe.

And as emcee at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday — a gig the bulky voluptuous will anchor alongside fellow rappers LL Cool J, 54, and Jack Harlow, 24 — Minaj, 39, is sure to steal the show, riding high on a high fashion carousel.

Accustomed to pushing fashion beyond its limits with unapologetic (and sometimes controversial) looks, the “Super Freaky Girl” chart-slayer, who will also be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs, has more than one decade of daring outfits.

From the infamous Versace “Pope” cape Minaj donned on the 2012 Grammys red carpet or the chest-boosting Burberry ensemble she wore to the 2022 Met Gala in May, her style continues to keep fashionistas on their toes.

Here’s a look back at Nicki’s captivating glamorous evolution.

pants-wowser

Minaj made her VMAs debut wearing a set of taupe pants, a pink wig and high-end high heels. MovieMagic

Making her VMAs debut in 2010, the then-pink-haired vocalist stunned in a champagne-colored top and pants ensemble. The ‘Super Bass’ bombshell, who performed with Will.i.am on the party’s pre-show and presented an award alongside Katy Perry, completed her look with a pair of Versace platform pumps and a black bib necklace.

masked singer

Paying homage to Tokyo’s Harajuku fashion trend, Minaj stole the show in an anime-inspired look at the 2011 VMAs. AFP/Getty Images

Turning up the heat with her cool girl swag, Minaj turned heads at the 2011 VMAs wearing a metallic purple mini dress over a pink lace tutu, star print tights and knee high socks covered in colorful cartoons. And, almost as if she were a fashion seer, the ‘Pink Friday’ singer – who adopted the moniker ‘Harajuku Barbie’, due to an affinity for Tokyo-inspired panache – punctuated the look of a surgical mask.

sick dad

Raising holy hell online, Minaj’s controversial couture at the 2012 Grammy Awards became one of the biggest moments of the night. WireImage

2012 was a monumental year for Her Majesty Minaj. In February, she picked up Best New Artist, Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance at the Grammys. And though she walked away from the ceremony empty-handed, her crimson hooded dress studded with Versace’s Medusa branding — not to mention the pope’s impersonator, dressed in all regalia, who posed as her rendezvous for the evening – was the Tinseltown speech. Months later, La Minaj dazzled in a tight black and red bodysuit from the VMAs elite designer.

On the scales

Showing off her gorgeous curves, Minaj opted for a sultry rather than shocking look at the 2014 VMAs. MovieMagic

Snakeskin was so present during Minaj’s “Anaconda” craze in 2014; that year, the lovely wrapped her buxom figure in a silver snake-inspired mini dress at the Video Music Awards. Unlike her previous wackier red carpet costumes, the alluring trailblazer opted for a sexier, yet scaly kill. Despite her perfectly fashionable debut on the show, the bodied vixen narrowly flashed the audience when the zipper on her dress broke during her live performance of “Bang Bang” with Ariana Grande and Jessie J.

Sheer shine

Minaj gave fans a taste of her gifts in the sparkly dress she donned at the 2015 VMAs. WireImage

Leaning heavily on her sexiness, the “Feeling Myself” singer had tongues wagging over the $15,000 sheer gold Labourjoisie gown she wore to the 2015 VMAs. Leaving little to the imagination, Minaj has fiercely displayed her ample hips, bust and booty in the long dress, known as “the naked dress”, which was adorned with pearls and beads. And almost as memorable as the silky adornment was her legendary “Miley, what’s good?” sound bite of the night.

big reveal

Minaj stunned in the cutout cobalt blue dress she wore to the 2016 VMAs. MovieMagic

The term “showing skin” took on new meaning when Minaj walked into the 2016 MTV VMAs in a tacky cobalt Bao Tranchi dress with cheeky cutouts and sheer mesh panels. The dress, which was allegedly so tight that the “Starships” mermaid could barely walk, gave fans a glimpse of the star’s cleavage and hearty curves.

hubba, hubba

To walk the red carpet at the 2017 VMAs, Minaj dressed her hourglass figure in a hot pink latex catsuit. Getty Images

After blessing us with bare breasts at Haider Ackermann’s Paris Fashion Week show in March 2017, Minaj opted to play it (relatively) safe at the VMAs in August, donning a bubblegum pink latex bodysuit. And as a nod to her affinity for undercuts, the clever couture, which she styled with a full head of knee-length locks, featured peekaboo peepholes over her breasts.

A bun-dant life

The “Only” host dazzled in Off-White fashions at the 2018 VMAs, showcasing her enviable endowments. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

At the 2018 VMAs, the “Chun-Li” lyricist strutted around in a skin-tight leotard by Off-White, crafted by the late Virgil Abloh. Around her waist, Minaj sported a chiffon skirt over the cream-colored jumpsuit, which allowed the audience to peek at her bountiful behind. She accentuated the vision with a pair of jet black pigtails, cascading down to her calves.

The cups are overflowing

Not shy about flaunting her fabulous figure, Minaj gave the 2022 MET Gala audience more than a wink in her puffy Burberry dress. Getty Images

Once again, the “Good Form” goddess dropped her sweet treats at this year’s Met Gala, walking the star-studded evening promenade in a corseted black Burberry number. Entering the exclusive evening with the brand’s creative director, Riccardo Tisci, Minaj fought to keep her breasts – which, like her cheeks and arms – were adorned with rhinestones, from falling out of the tailored bustier. The voluptuous diva accessorized her look with crotch-high leather boots, a black baseball cap and a tiered train.