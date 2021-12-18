all of the director’s films to watch on Netflix

Steven Spielberg these days it is on everyone’s lips thanks to the remake of West Side Story, which is enchanting audiences and critics in theaters, and which will arrive in time for Christmas. But today is also his 75th birthday, and what better way to celebrate it than with a marathon of his own. movies on Netflix?

One of the biggest names in the history of cinema and television, Steven Spielberg, is celebrated on 18 December.

Director, producer and screenwriter, Spielberg has left and is continuing to leave an indelible imprint on the big and small screen, and at 75 he still gives us masterpieces such as his latest effort, the new West Side Story.

Meanwhile, however, that we await its release in Italian cinemas, we can always open Netflix and celebrate the director (re) watching some of his most famous titles.

On the streaming platform you will find in fact available Try to catch me, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks; Hook – Captain Hook, with Robin Williams and Dustin Hoffman (and we also recently found out that Hook was originally intended to be a musical!); War of the Worlds, with Tom Cruise; The Terminal and Rescue Private Ryan, again with Tom Hanks; Schindler’s List, with Liam Neeson and Ralph Fiennes; The shark, with Roy Scheider and Robert Shaw; and then of course Jurassic Park, followed by the second chapter, Jurassic Park – The Lost World. Plus, for fans of animation, it’s also available for viewing The Adventures of Tin Tin – The Secret of the Unicorn.

And you, which of these films directed by Spielberg did you love the most? Let us know in the comments.