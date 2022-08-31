All of these artists have already sung in the Metaverse

The best musical shows in the Metaverse

Hosted annually by MTV, the VMAs are essentially the Oscars for music videos. As with the cinema prizes, these prizes have less and less of an audience. MTV thought about reversing that situation, and it looks like they achieved their goal by introducing the metaverse into the equation.

These new rewards served to give more value to the musical performances that are slowly becoming commonplace in the metaverse. Next, we’ll show you an overview of everything seen so far:

Blackpink ft. PUBG-Mobile

This concert was announced after some collaborations between the girl group and the PUBG Mobile video game. The announcement came after a music video entitled Ready For Love, in which the artists announced their return during this month of August.

The girl group walked out of the VMAs with the award for Best Metaverse Show. Something that does not surprise us, because they entered it being the favorites.

Ariana Grande – Fortnite Season 7

Music events have become the most loved by Fortnite fans, especially since Epic Games takes care of every detail. In August of last year, Ariana Grande did a live event that got the singer’s fans excited, and was well received by the gaming community. So much so that it earned him an MTV Award nomination.

Marshmello – First concert in Fortnite

Marshmello has performed in Fortnite several times before, but his first time in Pleasant Park was something like the Woodstock of the metaverse. A concert that will go down in history and which laid the first stone of a long road that remains to be traveled.

Twenty One Pilots – Roblox

The Twenty One Pilots had their own event on Roblox in October 2021. For this concert, the artists were nominated for this year’s VMAs.

Charli XCX – Roblox

Earlier in June this year, Samsung sponsored a major Roblox event featuring Charli XCX as the central artist. The concert was truly spectacular and laid a new foundation that invites us to imagine what awaits us in a few years in virtual worlds.

BTS-Minecraft

With so many fans around the world, it would be strange if BTS weren’t part of the virtual concerts as well. The moment of this famous K-Pop group was at the end of 2021, during an event organized in Minecraft.

Justin Bieber – Wave

Justin Bieber also didn’t miss his date with the Metaverse on November 18, 2021. He did so on the Wave platform, and sang 10 songs from his repertoire for everyone who attended this special moment.

Eminem feat. Nosy Dog – Bored Ape Yacht Club

The big surprise that could be seen at the MTV gala was the clip that Eminem and Snoop Dog had prepared for their song From the D 2 the LBC.

The two rappers showed their vision of the metaverse. To achieve it, they don’t exactly put on virtual reality goggles, but they do it the traditional way, with the famous boss trick that we already know Snoop Dog is crazy about. The result is a rather bold video that uses the Bored Ape Yacht Club metaverse in a quirky and hilarious way.