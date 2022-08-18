All of Zendaya’s boyfriends before Tom Holland



Zendaya He has an impressive career to his credit that began more than fifteen years ago. The young woman who started in the world of acting becoming a Disney girl is now one of the American film industry. That’s why she relations Personal stories have graced the covers of countless magazines.

The truth is that the young woman has always been very reserved for her private life, but, on some occasions, you cannot hide how in love you are. And that has happened to Zendaya. Currently, she maintains a relationship with the also actor Tom Holland whom he met during the filming of Spiderman, where both are protagonists. It seems that this love story in front of the cameras crossed the screen and became a reality.

It was in 2021 when, after many rumours, some photographs of the two kissing were made public. After this, and not being able to hide it anymore, they began to take their relationship with a certain naturalness and they began to give evidence of this through their respective social networks. But yes, Tom is not the only known boyfriend that Zendaya has had.

One of his first loves was the singer Trevor Jackson whom he met when he had not even reached the age of majority. She was with him for four years and it seems that the relationship did not end well.

His next relationship caused even more interest in the press. This was because Zendaya was already a well-known actress. The young woman began a friendly relationship with the actor Jacob Elordi. Although yes, it seems that this relationship became something more intense, especially when they were caught kissing on the streets of New York. After this, the pandemic arrived and it seems that their love could not overcome this setback.

Despite everything, they were together during 2020 and Jacob got to know the family of the young Still, his did not prosper. The truth is that a few years earlier, in 2017, rumors of a romance between Zendaya and Tom Holland had already emerged, but neither of them confirmed or denied anything.