All of Zendaya’s looks that inspire your summer party outfits

Short dresses, long skirts, satin shirts, striking tailors, silhouettes cut out…There is no style that can resist Zendaya. If when he steps on the asphalt he bets on comfortable and simple outfits, every time he poses in the Red carpet becomes one of the best dressed.

Zendaya exudes elegance, but originality. Her style is avant-garde, but at the same time it is classic and, with the help of her stylist Law Roach, she manages to represent both the looks that the new generations could wear on their festive days, as well as the more mature ones. Whether in one gala night or in a day event: no matter the occasion, because she is always right.

AT A NIGHT PARTY: VOLUMINOUS MINI DRESS

If brown is the most popular color this year in the world of 2022 fashion trends, wearing it in a voluminous mini dress like Zendaya did to celebrate her birthday is, even more, a bet of success. Even more so if it is combined with court shoes of the same colour. A fantastic option for hot nights.

AT A GALA EVENT: A FITTED SILHOUETTE WITH A ‘WET’ EFFECT

The wet or wet effect has gained special ground in fashion this year to become one of the favorite currents, also to be part of the most sought-after wedding dresses of 2022. Chle Sevigny showed us this with the main dress that she wore in her weddingbut Zendaya She had done it long before with this amazing nude design that fit her body like a glove. The ideal alternative if what you are looking for is to be the focus of attention.

A DA PARTY: EVERYTHING IN ONE COLOR

The energetic colors return every summer to be the favorites of our closets, but if there is one that raises the alarm, the flashing takes the prize. The Orange It is always one of the most used when the heat arrives and wearing it in mini and strapless silhouettes perfectly complements the needs that the season demands. Fresh designs, full of style and, above all, trendy.

A QUOTE: A RED MONKEY

No other color is capable of taking the place of sexiness from red, but when coordinated with transparencies becomes the winning fashion bet. With this jumpsuit, Zendaya unites all the trends that should be worn on a date: the color of passion, the comfort of the pants and the strapless neckline to stylize our torso. It can not be better.

