all offers from 8 November

November time of Black Friday. The eagerly awaited craziest shopping moment of the year, with dizzying discounts and offers, this year will be November 26, because as every year, by tradition, it falls on the last Friday of November. But this year there is something new: on Amazon starts the Early Black Friday, “Black Friday” comes earlier.

From Monday 8 to Thursday 18 November on Amazon Black Friday is early: you can buy lots of products with discounts truly remarkable, up to 40%.

The Amazon projects and news of the moment

The novelty of Amazon Fashion: first try, then pay

Attention to the big news related to fashion. Amazon Fashion just a few days ago launched the brand new “Prime try first, pay later on Amazon.it” service, a service designed to make shopping easier and more fun.

AND’ available exclusively to Amazon Prime customers and allows customers to receive their favorite fashion products without shipping costs, try them on at home, and then pay only for what they want to keep, giving the rest back. Returning items is easy and free, thanks to a prepaid label.

Prime customers in multiple countries, including Spain, Italy and France, can join customers in the US, Japan, UK and Germany, who already have the ability to shop without constraints, trying on clothes and shoes before paying. Customers can choose from hundreds of thousands of fashion items from their favorite brands including clothing, shoes, bags, watches and accessories for women, men, girls and children, all available with fast delivery.

With more than 10 million items available all over the world, Amazon Fashion brands, small businesses and emerging designers are also available to be discovered.

How to buy Italian and help SMEs

There are also many offers, not just fashion, that Amazon offers products made in Italy by Italian SMEs. A way to support the national productive fabric, all the more so in a difficult moment like this.

For some time Amazon has been working alongside the ICE Agency to grow and digitize Italian small and medium-sized enterprises, not only to sell in Italy, but also in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, the United States and now also in Japan and in the United Arab Emirates. From 2019 to date, the agreement has involved over 1,500 SMEs from all over Italy.

The agreement between Amazon and ICE provides for the creation of a promotion and development plan for companies with products in the Amazon showcase dedicated exclusively to Made in Italy, and a training plan for online sales and marketing activities that promote products and increase sales abroad.

On the occasion of Black Friday in advance, Amazon is also announcing the exclusive event “Amazon Made in Italy Rooftop”, which will come to life within the iconic Rome lantern Wednesday 24 November from 2.30pm to 8pm. The glass and steel dome designed by the studio of the famous Roman architect Massimiliano Fuksas will be transformed, for an entire day, into the privileged stage of Made in Italy excellence that Amazon has been hosting since 2005 in its showcase amazon.it/madeinitaly.

For this special occasion, customers will be able to be inspired by many gift ideas for Christmas 2021 and discover the stories of 15 small and medium-sized enterprises in the food, beverage, beauty and design sectors that, thanks to Amazon, have managed to make their own products all over the world.

Amazon ever greener: the “Parco Italia” project is underway

And it doesn’t stop there. Maybe not everyone knows that Amazon has also been focusing a lot on the green for years. At the end of September, the online sales giant founded by Jeff Bezos announced an allocation of 20 million euros in Europe as part of the “Right Now Climate Fund”, fund to develop nature-based solutions, i.e. conservation and restoration initiatives of the natural environment, with the aim of reducing the impacts of climate change and improving the environmental conditions of the communities in which the company operates.

The 20 million euro of funding at European level comes from Amazon’s “Right Now Climate Fund”, created to support nature-based solutions that favor environmental benefits, such as the absorption of C02 and the improvement of biodiversity, as well as benefits socially, such as job creation and increased access to natural areas.

The first investment is dedicated to Italy, to the project “Italy Park”, for a total of 2 million euros. “Parco Italia” is a program of urban forestry, which plans to plant 22 million trees, one for each inhabitant, in 14 Italian metropolitan areas.

14 cities involved: Bari, Bologna, Cagliari, Catania, Florence, Genoa, Messina, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Reggio Calabria, Rome, Turin and Venice. The project aims to connect the cities along the Apennine ridge and the Alpine system through a network of green corridors and forests that run throughout the peninsula, connecting areas suitable for forestation.

22 million trees will be planted, one for each resident of the 14 Italian metropolitan cities, significantly increasing the green in the places where we live, creating urban parks and woods, along streets, squares, courtyards, roofs and walls. The aim is to bring the practice of urban forestry to all Italian cities with more than 15,000 inhabitants, for a total of 40 million trees planted by 2040.

The tree planting activities in the 14 metropolitan areas will take place in synergy with the urban forestry activities already active in the territories, as is the case today with the “Forest me “, backed by Amazon, which aims to plant 3 million trees by 2030 in the Metropolitan City of Milan, a territory where more than 1,400 employees reside spread across corporate offices, AWS and Amazon’s logistics sites.

As part of the Right Now Climate Fund, Amazon has invested in an urban greening program in Germany, a forest conservation and restoration project in the US Appalachians, the Agroforestry and Restoration Accelerator in the Brazilian Amazon rainforest, and is an actor key in the LEAF Coalition, a new global public-private initiative that aims to raise at least $ 1 billion to protect the world’s tropical rainforests.