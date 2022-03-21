All OnePlus mobiles that will be presented this year: practically one a month

Well-known leaker Yogesh Brar reveals the release schedule for upcoming OnePlus smartphones in 2022.

Once two of the world’s largest smartphone manufacturers, Xiaomi and Samsung have already presented both its new franchise terminalsthe Xiaomi 12 and the Samsung Galaxy S22, as your new family of mid-range devicesnow it is the turn of their most direct rivals, who continue working to put your bets on the market for this 2022.

One of these brands is OnePlus, of which we have just learned all the mobiles that will be presented this year: practically one a month.

OnePlus will present a new smartphone every month until the end of the third quarter of 2022

As the guys from Gizmochina tell us, well-known leaker Yogesh Brar recently posted a tweet in which he reveals the schedule of the launches of the next OnePlus smartphones in 2022.

In the aforementioned tweet, which we leave you under these lines, Brar reveals that OnePlus introduce a new device practically every month from the end of this same month until the end of the third quarter of the year.

Here are some of the upcoming Nord/number series products •OnePlus 10 Pro – March

•OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite – April

•OnePlus Nord 2T – April End/Early May

•OnePlus 10R – May

•OnePlus Nord 3 (Nord Pro) – July

•OnePlus 10 Ultra (10 Pro Plus) – Late Q3 — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) March 21, 2022

According to this leak, the calendar of presentations of new OnePlus smartphones in 2022 will be the following:

OnePlus 10 Pro: end of March

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite: April

OnePlus North 2T: late April-early May

OnePlus 10R: may

OnePlus Nord 3 (Nord Pro): July

OnePlus 10 Ultra (10 Pro Plus): end of third trimester

Initially, the Chinese firm presented a single terminal per yearlater, with the arrival of the OnePlus T series increased that number to twothen that number doubled reaching four due to inclusion of Pro models and this year it will present at least 7 models, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G that we have already been able to analyze in depth and These 6 smartphones that will see the light in the coming months.

Of course, as usual, from Andro4all, we will inform you of each and every one of the launches of new OnePlus terminals that occur throughout the current year.

