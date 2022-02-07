all options to dribble obstacles

The race leading to 110%, in the case of single-family houses, is fraught with more obstacles than the others: 30% at June 30, 100% at December 31 and, now, a ban on double assignment of credit. Despite the training, even the most passionate are thinking of backing down.

But whoever does not give up wins.

Let’s read the current version (consequent to the 2022 Finance Act) of paragraph 8-bis of art. 119 of decree 34/2020: “For interventions carried out on real estate units by natural persons referred to in paragraph 9, letter b), the 110 percent deduction is also due for expenses incurred by 31 December 2022, provided that as of 30 June 2022 they have been works carried out for at least 30 percent of the total intervention “.

The obligation to carry out 30% of the overall intervention by June 30 refers to the possibility of enjoying the maximum deduction for “expenses incurred by 31 December 2022 “.

Expenses must not be confused with work. The deadlines for expenses and work are different.

The expenses incurred (or paid, in application of the cash principle) by 30 June 2022 are certainly eligible for 110% even if by that date 30% of the total intervention has not been completed.

June 30, 2022 therefore represents the deadline for making payments, which can be extended by six months only if the conditions (inherent to the works) indicated in paragraph 8-bis occur.

No jobs as of June 30th

The owner of a single-family home may decide to open the construction site even close to the deadline of June 30, provided that by that date he makes a speaking transfer in favor of the executing company (or companies) equal to the amount for which he intends to benefit from 110% .

In the presence of financial resources (own funds or bank loan), he will be able to make the payment of the entire amount of the contract in advance (subject to a surety), thus forfeiting the corresponding tax credits deriving from the Superbonus. The “reimbursement” can then only take place with the method of direct deduction in the tax return, in 4 installments of the same amount for the next 4 years, since paragraph 1-bis of art. 121 provides that

“The option referred to in paragraph 1 may be exercised in relation to each state of progress of the work …”. So without work there can be no progress and without progress there can be no alternative option to

“Direct use of the deduction”.

If the payment made before 30 June is less than the total amount of the contract, on the remaining part, payable during construction or at the end of the works according to contractual agreements, ordinary deductions can be made:

50% for building renovation

70% for sismabonus with improvement of a seismic risk class

80% for sismabonus with improvement of two or more seismic risk classes

65% for eco-bonus.

At 30 June with 30% of the works

Those who manage to carry out 30% of the total work by 30 June will have three more possibilities:

Get the discount on the invoice, also to SAL, by a company which in turn will transfer the credit to a bank; Get the discount on the invoice, even to SAL, by a company that will use the credit in first person to offset its taxes; Transfer the tax credit to a credit institution.

Given the current difficulty, hopefully temporary, of finding financial intermediaries available to acquire tax credits, the possibility of hybrid solutions among those listed above should not be overlooked.

Practical case

Tizio, a friend of Gaius, has to carry out the renovation of his house. The amount of the work is equal to 120,000 euros including VAT, divided as follows:

20,000 euros for general works

70,000 euros for anti-seismic works (Sismabonus)

30,000 euros for thermal insulation works (Ecobonus).

It makes use of two small businesses which, with a sprint, should be able to carry out 30% of the “total work” by 30 June, reaching an amount of 36,000 euros. The works will then be able to continue calmly, possibly ending by 12/31/2022.

Tizio has a tax capacity of 10,000 euros / year.

Gaius, Tizio’s friend, has a fiscal availability of 5,000 euros / year.

The tax recovery could materialize in March 2023 (if the works were completed in 2022), as follows:

€ 40,000, equal to € 10,000 * 4, directly deducted from Tizio’s tax return

Euro 20,000, equal to Euro 5,000 * 4, on sale to Caio, who buys Tizio’s tax credits

Euro 20,000, through a discount on the invoice made by one of the two companies

Euro 40,000, sold to the bank.

When should the works be completed?

The decree says when the works to access the Superbonus must be started, certainly before 30 June 2022, but it does not say when they must be completed. Parliamentary question no. 5-07055 of November 17, 2021, on the occasion of which the Revenue Agency affirmed the following.

“With regard to the time period in which the interventions must be completed, it is noted that – although the aforementioned regulations do not establish the deadline within which the works must be completed for the purposes of consolidating the deduction or exercising the option for one of the alternative methods to the direct use of the deduction itself – as already specified on several occasions, it is necessary, for the aforementioned purposes, that the interventions are in any case completed. “

edited by Cristian Angeli, Sismabonus expert structural engineer, www.cristianangeli.it