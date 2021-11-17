All or Nothing, that’s why Amazon chose Juve

In the frame ofAllianz Stadium the press conference of All or Nothig: Juventus, the docu-series dedicated to the Juventus club which will be available on Prime Video from 25 November 2021. Present at the presentation Pavel Nedved, Juventus Vice President, Giorgio Curls, Chief Revenue Officer Juventus, Nicole Morganti, Head of Italian Originals, Amazon Studios and Dante Sollazzo, Head of Unscripted Originals, Amazon Studios, Italy. Because it was choice right there Juventus Nicole explained it Morganti: “It is anything but a foregone choice, it is rather a challenge. We had the first contacts with the club in 2019. We tried to convince Juve to talk about themselves in an unprecedented way, being clear from the beginning why we could not make a what we have already seen. We chose Juve because it is not just a team that tells a story of a city, but an entire country: it fits from north to south. It has enormous international appeal and represents a certain type of lifestyle that goes beyond sport. brand that encompasses a local, international and transgenerational perspective. The real challenge was to go beyond the elegance that distinguishes the club, also telling the reactions of belly and warmth and showing the values ​​of the family. “