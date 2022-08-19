all pink for Valentino

Pink has become more than just a trend, especially for Valentino. The firm, which in recent months seems to have changed the classic red for fuchsia pink, has just launched a new campaign by Zendaya and Lewis Hamilton in which this powerful color is the absolute protagonist. In this new era, the creative director of the Italian ‘maison’, Pierpaolo Piccioli, follows an experimental impulse of a radical gesture and reduces the palette to a single shade: pink.

Named ‘Valentino Pink PP’, this campaign that bets on the color pink to the extreme it is a manifestation of the unconscious and a liberation from the need for realism. For Pierpaolo Piccioli, ‘Pink’ shows a possibility of recomposing fashion signs, with a neutrality freed from the rules of the here and now. The actors to interpret this campaign could not be better chosen. Zendaya as the great star and the controversial Lewis Hamilton making his debut with the firm.

As smooth as it is disruptive, this Valentino campaign communicates the House’s heritage through a modern lens. Zendaya is able to portray still movement. The actress brings the monochrome collection to life with photographer Micheal Bailey Gates in an obsessive monochrome space of ‘Pink PP’, with an attitude of freedom that goes beyond all feminine traits.

In the menswear campaign, Lewis Hamilton takes the stage playing a key role in maintaining the new vision of Pierpaolo Piccioli, that of gaining diversity by uniting. Photographer Nicolas Kern has photographed the Formula1 driver on a pink background. He brush in hand, he leaves behind a written manifesto behind him and is portrayed in a reflective and symbolic pose.