all possible market operations

ROME – Lazio have sold Muriqi to Maiorca, but there is still no substitute and therefore a deputy building. A few hours after the halt to negotiations, everything is at a standstill. A name has been pointed out in the last few days: Aleksey Miranchuk of Atalanta. The Russian stays far, far away. From Bergamo they braked despite the arrival of Mihaila from Parma. And they don’t give discounts: it costs 16 million in loan with obligation to redeem. Lotito, short of liquidity, cannot afford it and has always asked for the redemption option, having sold with the same formula Muriqi, which cost 19 million in the summer of 2020.
Lazio, the names for the market
Surprises are not excluded, Lazio are still working with their heads down on other goals. Many players still looking for accommodation and others approached the Biancocelesti. From Kalinic or Lasagna (Verona) to Lapadula (Benevento), Kaio Jorge (Juve) and perhaps Cutrone (Empoli). Until yesterday all proved wrong, then who knows. Eye abroad: Jovane Cabral, forward of Sporting Lisbon, and Ryan Bakayoko, 19, gem of Montpellier they were talking about in France. Nobody might even arrive. Frantic moments, Sarri anxiously waits.