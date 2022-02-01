all possible market operations

ROME – Lazio have sold Muriqi to Maiorca, but there is still no substitute and therefore a deputy building. A few hours after the halt to negotiations, everything is at a standstill. A name has been pointed out in the last few days: Aleksey Miranchuk of Atalanta. The Russian stays far, far away. From Bergamo they braked despite the arrival of Mihaila from Parma. And they don’t give discounts: it costs 16 million in loan with obligation to redeem. Lotito, short of liquidity, cannot afford it and has always asked for the redemption option, having sold with the same formula Muriqi, which cost 19 million in the summer of 2020.