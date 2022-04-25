All premiere series for the week of April 25 to May 1, 2022

We start the last week of April and, as everything that begins has an end, the last episodes of two series of Netflix. One of them is the successful ‘Ozark’, which with the premiere of the second part of the fourth season puts an end to the dangerous adventure with the drug trafficking of the Byrde family. We will see at what point each one is later after the intensity of the events. Also ‘Grace & Frankie’ ends, a hopeful and optimistic series starring two great divas like Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

As not all are going to be dismissed, they also arrive interesting premieres such as the terrifying comedy of hbo max ‘The baby’, which stars Michelle De Swarte alongside a baby with deadly powers. A most surreal story that has its grace. On the same platform comes a new police miniseries set in the world of corruption and drug addiction in Baltimore, ‘The city is ours’, also endorsed by the label of the producers of ‘The Wire’. ‘The First Lady’ (Movistar+) with Gillian Anderson, Michelle Pfeiffer and Viola Davis is another long-awaited novelty along with another series produced by and starring Elisabeth Moss, ‘The Luminous’ (Apple TV +). The series follows the dark journey of a brutal assault survivor when she finds a clue about her attack in a murder case. Also arrive ‘Inspector Venn’ and ‘Rurangi’ a filmin and new episodes of some of the best series. Everything is detailed below, so don’t miss out.

hbo max

'El bebé' —25 de abril—

In ‘The Baby’, Michelle De Swarte is Natasha, a 38-year-old woman who will confirm her worst nightmares about having children when she unexpectedly has to take care of a baby. However, do not expect the classic comedy starring a baby and if you do not believe it, check it out in the trailer that you can see below. The life of the protagonist dramatically impresses because of the controlling, manipulative and incredibly cute baby, giving rise to a surreal horror show. And it is that the deadly nature of the baby will lead Natasha to try to get rid of him, the problem is that although she does not love him, he does love her.







'Barry' T3 —25 de abril—

Barry has found a new passion and desperately clings to it to put his violent past behind him. tried to get out of the world of contract killings and get fully involved in the world of acting. However, leaving the criminal life is not easy. As he and the rest of the characters try to make the right decisions, Barry will try to find out what is inside him and why his mind led him to become a murderer.





'Gentleman jack' T2 —25 de abril—

The new chapters of ‘Gentleman Jack’ set the plot in the United Kingdom in 1834. We are facing a time of change with the industrial revolution about to explode and with Anne Lister determined not to be left behind. The protagonist establishes her home with Ann Walker in Shibden Hall and as wives they decide to add their properties to become a powerful couple. We will see how the lifestyle of both generates mistrust in the society of the time. In addition to Jones, the cast includes Gemma Jones, Timothy West, Jodhi May, Katherine Kelly, Dereck Riddell, Stephanie Cole, Peter Davison, Amelia Bullmore, Vincent Franklin, Shaun Dooley, Rosie Cavaliero, Joe Armstrong, Anthony Flanagan and George Costigan.





'Mayans M.C.' T4—25 de abril—

The series that was born as a spin off of ‘Sons of Anarchy’ premieres its fourth season that will finally include the meeting of the two series. Yes, the showdown between the Mayans and the Sons of Anarchy is going to happen this season. The betrayals and the differences between the family are going to be a constant in the new ten episodes of the installment.





'La ciudad es nuestra' —26 de abril—

This miniseries based on a true story chronicles the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Weapons Tracking Task Force and the corruption and moral collapse that swept the city. The true story of Baltimore serves as inspiration again, as was the case with The Wire —in fact, the two series share producers—, to narrate the abuses that were committed against the citizenry in favor of a “war on drugs” used as an excuse for police militarization.







'Pares o nones' T2 —29 de abril—

Set in the novels of writer Malorie Blackman, this series features an alternative world in which history has been rewritten and the African people have managed to outdo Europe technologically and organizationally, but in which society is still divided by racism. In this context, the love story of Callum (Jack Rowan) and Sephy (Masali Baduza) takes place, as they star in a forbidden love due to the difference in their skin color. In the new episodes they try to flee Albion to find a new life together. The cast includes Jasmine Johnson and Roberts Hands.

'Made for love' T2 —29 de abril—

This love story, or rather heartbreak, focuses on a couple going through a divorce, but the situation is more complicated than it seems. Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen) is an important businessman in the technology sector who has implanted his wife, Hazel Green (Cristià Milioti), with a chip that monitors his thoughts and movements. Something that she ends up discovering and that leads her to flee from her. In the new episodes she will have to return to save her father (Ray Romano) and she will end up trapped with her husband by the technology created by himself.





Netflix

'Las 7 vidas de Léa' —28 de abril—

A new French series is coming starring Raïka Hazanavicius in the role of Léa, a young woman who discovers the body of a young man who died 30 years earlier. To try to solve the crime, but above all to avoid it, the protagonist will travel back in time to the 90s and will wake up every day of the week in the body of a different person.





'Grace & Frankie' T7 —29 de abril—

Comes the end of a series that has been full of laughter, tears, good vibes and good humor. Grace and Frankie’s lives were unexpectedly linked seven years ago when their husbands left them to start a life together.. Despite their enmity, the complicity of both was evident and helped them form a solid bond to face an uncertain future. Who would have thought that they would end up consuming peyote and setting up two successful businesses and now in the last episodes they will continue to demonstrate what it means to live to the fullest.





'Ozark' T4B —29 de abril—

The final seven episodes of season four arrive to end the series that follows the Byrde family.. A seemingly normal married couple with two children who go from a comfortable life in a suburb of Chicago to having their own drug money laundering company in the Ozarks, Missouri, and finding themselves dangerously involved in a spiral of violence and death.







Disney+

'Promesas de arena' —27 de abril—

Disney+ incorporates this Spanish miniseries starring Andrea Duro, Daniel Grao, Francesco Arca and Blanca Portillo, among others. The fiction follows a young aid worker who travels to Libya to work in an NGO hospital. There, in addition to discovering a different reality from her, she will end up trapped in a love triangle with Hayzam, a passionate unscrupulous man, and Andy, who will fall madly in love with her.





'Grand Hotel' —27 de abril—

Eva Longoria produces the American remake of the Spanish Gran Hotel and transforms the period series into a current story set in a Miami resort. In front of the hotel establishment is a family harassed by debts and by endless secrets that will not stop complicating things.





'The big leap: el gran salto' —27 de abril—

This series takes to fiction a reality show about dance that shows the problems of the talent show to carry out a show that modernizes the classic Swan Lake. The protagonists are a group of diverse characters who are down on their luck and for whom the show is an opportunity to change their lives..





'Ridley Road' —27 de abril—

From the UK comes this limited series of four episodes that tells a true event that took place in the 60s. Through Vivien, a young Jewish woman who flees from a marriage arranged by her family, we learn about the work of Group 62 dedicated to the clandestine fight against the rise of fascism in the United Kingdom.





Movistar Plus+

'The first lady' —28 de abril—

Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson are the main protagonists of this new anthology miniseries that in its ten episodes narrates part of the history of the United States through three charismatic, productive and complex First Ladies: Michelle Obama, Eleanor Roosevelt and Betty Ford. The story of these three unique and enigmatic women intertwines in an intimate and organic way.





AppleTV+

'Las luminosas' —29 de abril—

Elizabeth Moss produces and stars in this metaphysical thriller in which the protagonist of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ gets into the skin of Kirby Mazrachi, a Chicago archivist whose life has been marked by the brutal assault of which she was a victim. After uncovering a murder linked to his assault, he teams up with veteran journalist Dan Velazquez to understand an ever-changing present and confront his past.







filmin

'Inspector Venn' —26 de abril—

Ben Aldgridge gets into the skin of the first LGTBI+ detective on British television in this series that adapts the novel of the same name by Ann Cleeves. The appearance of a body on a North Devon beach is the starting point of an investigation by Detective Matthew Venn in a case with no witnesses, no forensic analysis, and no motive for the crime. In addition, Venn deals with his own problems such as his father’s death and his return to the place he had to leave.







'Rurangi' —29 de abril—

The trans actor Elz Carrad stars in one of the great LGTBI + series of the season that follows Caz Davis as he leaves the big city behind to return ten years later to the isolated and conservative dairy community of Rurangi. There he intends to reunite with his father whom he hasn’t seen since he made his gender transition.







Prime Video

'Undone' T2 —29 de abril—

In the second season of this peculiar animated series, Alma (Rosa Salazar) searches for answers about her family’s past with the help of her sister Becca. Together they get into a complicated network of memories and motivations that have marked her character and they will also assume that it is up to them to overcome the family trauma so that their lives improve.







TNT

'Fantasmas' (US) —25 de abril—

The American remake of the British comedy ‘Ghosts’ arrives in Spain. The series follows the couple Samantha (Rose Mclever) and Jay (Uktasrsj Ambdukar) who believe they have had a great stroke of luck when they inherit an old mansion in the countryside. The freelance journalist and the chef decide to leave their life in the city to transform the house into a charming hotel. The problem they don’t count on is the ghostly inhabitants of the house.