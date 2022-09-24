All premieres on Disney plus for October 2022

We already have the official list of the premieres that Disney + will offer us for the month of October 2022, where it seems that the platform has taken things calmly while waiting for the year-end releases, so this month we will have to settle for a smaller number of premieres than we are used to.

Of the premieres this month highlights the new series Bear, where Jeremy Allen White plays a haute cuisine chef who returns to his roots to take over the small family sandwich business in Chicago. We also find the second season of The mysterious Benedict Society Y Rosalinea reinterpretation of the classic Romeo and Juliet told from the perspective of her cousin.

Premieres on Disney Plus

October 5th

The eight-episode series tells the story of Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young haute cuisine chef, who returns to Chicago to take over his family’s sandwich shop, the Original Beef of Chicagoland, after a tragic death. Far from the usual, Carmy will have to find a balance between the difficulties of owning a small business, his team of cooks and his strained family relationships, while dealing with the impact that the suicide of his brother has had on him. the.

October 12 °

“Candy,” the original five-episode true crime drama miniseries, starring and executive producing Jessica Biel, tells the story of Candy Montgomery, who is a stay-at-home mom in the 1980s who has made it everything to perfection: she has a good husband, two children, a good house, even careful planning and execution of certain transgressions. But when the pressure of conformity begins to suffocate her, her actions cry out for a little freedom. With lethal results.

October 14th

“Rosalina” is a fresh and fun take on Shakespeare’s classic love story “Romeo and Juliet,” told from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin Rosalina (Kaitlyn Dever), with whom Romeo has recently fallen in love. Rosalina is desperate when Romeo (Kyle Allen) meets Julieta (Isabela Merced) and starts to go after her, so she plans to end the famous love story and get her boy back.

October 26th

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season 2

“The mysterious Benedict Society” is reunited, but when Mr. Benedict and Number Two go missing in Europe, the boys take it upon themselves to find them. After navigating foreign countries and facing new adversaries, they find themselves under the influence of Dr. Curtain’s new operation: spreading happiness. When the consequences of his out-of-control methodology prove dire, the kids must find a way to stop him before their beloved Mr. Benedict, along with thousands of others around the world, are irrevocably changed.