all ready for the filming of the film Without blood

The fountain mounted in Piazza Immacolata seems to be an integral part of the Baroque of Martina Franca. And in fact the older ones remember when in that square people went to buy fish at Christmas and drank in that fountain that everyone knows is in the farm of an old administrator, and of which nobody wants to mention the name.

Filming the film “Without blood” from Angelina JolieAmerican film inspired by the third novel by Alessandro Bariccowill transform the historic center of Martina Franca into a Mexican city, where, perhaps, only one scene will take place between today and tomorrow.

The details remain top secret

Officially nothing is known, but what you see around are the barriers municipal police scattered everywhere and people with pencils and folders taking notes.

The exhibitors in the historic center are the most informed, and the news is flying from mouth to mouth.

One restaurant will be transformed into a make-up room, while another will host the direction. Everyone claims to know where Jolie will be staying, but no one wants to share the news, except by pointing up with their eyes.

What does that mean? It sure won’t be far from the set, but it could be anywhere. The scene in which Martina Franca will appear, which in reality is Mexico, which is actually a scene invented by the writer Baricco, could last a few seconds, according to those who, owner of a local in the square, take the cool of Sunday morning before going to lunch.

«There will be horses that will arrive from there», from via Principe Umberto, so to speak, «they will do their business and continue from there», pointing to the ancient but recently built fountain.

“They will put up some sheets so that nothing can be seen,” explains another. Then there is the topic of refreshments, who took it, who didn’t. Yesterday throughout the day an official of the Municipality of Martina Franca walked around the historic center explaining point by point what will happen.

The ordinance of the Local Police provides prohibitions and closures today and tomorrow. Only those who get information from local newspapers know that today Hollywood will be in the shadow of San Martino. Along the ringo, tourists stop to photograph anything, even the signs of pizzerias that have not opened for two years. A few steps away is that fountain, made by a scenographer, almost alone. The carpentry and other equipment workshop will be in via dei Mille, where the workers are already at work.

The wait in the city

Among the tables of the outdoor bars, squeezed in the little shade of one o’clock in this beginning of June, between electoral holy cards and Hollywood stars, the fact of the film is experienced with the usual resignation, as one lives the feast of San Martino, or the big event of the day. It is not known what exactly will happen: why worry first? That the film will bring extraordinary visibility to the city in the near future is a fact, according to the studies that tell about Matera. That filming will bring some inconvenience to the slow summer life of the historic center, too.

In the workshop of the photographer Clementino Messia, which has always been in Piazza Immacolata, there is a photo of the ancient fountain, which now no longer exists. There was no inspiration, but perhaps the arches and the square, in the summer heat, seem to demand a large pool and the sound of water, which gives hope.