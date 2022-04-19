Sports

All ready! Ten Hag will be the new manager of Manchester United

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read

Mexico City /

The Man Utd there would be found a Possible solution to their problems. the english squad reached an agreement with the trainer from Ajax, Erik Ten Hagso that the Dutch is its new technical director and replaces Ralf Rangnick. The strategist’s priority for months was to sign with the team, although there were still details to be resolved.

This information was released by the journalist Roman Fabrizio on his Twitter account, in which assured that both parties have reached an agreement. In addition, he pointed out that Mitchell van der Gaag (former soccer player) could be part of his technical staff.

However, not everything is resolved, since the United still have to pay Ajax €2m for the release clause of the promising coach. Romano assures that as soon as this issue is resolved, the Red Devils will announce the signing.

For now, Ten Hag is focused on concluding this campaign in the best way. With Ajax out of the Champions League and runner-up in the Dutch Cup (which PSV del Guti won), the The only title left for him to win is the Eredivisie.which leads with 4 points of advantage over the Farmers.

the trainedr took the reins of Ajax’s first team in 2018 and has led them to gain a total of five titles: 2 Dutch Cups, 1 Super Cup and 2 Eredivisie. Besides, has directed promising footballers like Ziyech, De Ligt, Van De Beek and Frenkie De Jong.

Source link

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read

Related Articles

Ramón Jesurún: denies contact with Gareca and Alfaro, there are no candidates for the Colombian National Team | Colombia selection

10 mins ago

Summary of the match Liverpool vs Manchester United (4-0)

22 mins ago

HUGE HOMERONE by Yasiel Puig, UNSTOPPABLE JM Fernández in Korea. Summary Cubans in Asia – SwingComplete

35 mins ago

“It’s developing very well”

46 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button