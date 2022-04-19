All ready! Ten Hag will be the new manager of Manchester United

Midtime Editorial

The Man Utd there would be found a Possible solution to their problems. the english squad reached an agreement with the trainer from Ajax, Erik Ten Hagso that the Dutch is its new technical director and replaces Ralf Rangnick. The strategist’s priority for months was to sign with the team, although there were still details to be resolved.

This information was released by the journalist Roman Fabrizio on his Twitter account, in which assured that both parties have reached an agreement. In addition, he pointed out that Mitchell van der Gaag (former soccer player) could be part of his technical staff.

Erik ten Hag to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement on contract now set to be completed. Mitchell van der Gaag, priority candidate for coaching staff. ???????? #MUFC Ajax & Man United in contact to discuss €2m clause – announcement timing depends on this [not today/tomorrow]. pic.twitter.com/byQvO8Pkn5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 18, 2022

However, not everything is resolved, since the United still have to pay Ajax €2m for the release clause of the promising coach. Romano assures that as soon as this issue is resolved, the Red Devils will announce the signing.

For now, Ten Hag is focused on concluding this campaign in the best way. With Ajax out of the Champions League and runner-up in the Dutch Cup (which PSV del Guti won), the The only title left for him to win is the Eredivisie.which leads with 4 points of advantage over the Farmers.

the trainedr took the reins of Ajax’s first team in 2018 and has led them to gain a total of five titles: 2 Dutch Cups, 1 Super Cup and 2 Eredivisie. Besides, has directed promising footballers like Ziyech, De Ligt, Van De Beek and Frenkie De Jong.