All references to the “X-Men” in the MCU: “Doctor Strange 2″, “She-Hulk”, “Ms. Marvel” and more

The X-Men film saga is based on the X-Men superhero comic, from the American publisher Marvel Comics produced by 20th Century Fox. Now, new productions have taken part of its history into account. (20thCentury Fox)

Before Disney (now the owner of Marvel) will buy 21st Century Fox (owner of the licenses for X Men), the feature films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe they had some hints to the universe of the mutants. For example, a first clue was found in Hombre de Hierro and the reference to the SR-71 Blackbird Jet. And just like these there are others. That is why now in Infobae we want to review some of these references Over the X Men on the MCU tapes.

Thor: A Dark World (Thor: The Dark World)

This feature film tells Thor fights to restore order to the cosmos, but an ancient race led by the vengeful Malekith returns, determined to plunge the universe back into darkness. This is a villain that not even Odin and Asgard dare to face; For this reason, Thor will have to undertake a very dangerous journey, during which he will meet Jane Foster and force her to sacrifice everything to save the world.

Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston, and Anthony Hopkins are the main actors in this 2013 movie, “Thor: The Dark World.” (Disney+)

In Thor, a dark world it was possible to notice a detail in one of the blackboards of the physicist Erik Salvig, in the scene where he explains the convergence theories. A reference to the Fault phenomenon was found, an event that occurs after a battle between the Shi’ar and the Kree. According to the Marvel comics, the Shi’ar were conquered by Vulcan (a mutant). This came to face Black Bolt, an Inhuman, and as a last resort activated the T-Bomb, which caused a hole to open in space-time.

Avengers: Endgame

At another time, during Avengers: Endgame (2019)when Hombre de Hierro and Captain America return to the 1970s To stop Thanos’ plans, Agent Peggy Carter is seen and heard mentioning Braddock’s unit, a nod to Captain Britain, and some unusual lightning bolts that would be a reference to Storm’s character.

After the devastating events of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, the universe is in ruins due to the actions of Thanos. With the help of their remaining allies, the Avengers must come together once more to try to undo their actions and restore order to the universe once and for all. (Marvel)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The first mutant to explicitly appear in the MCU was Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). The famous character of X Menfounder of this group, presented himself as a member of the Illuminati of Earth 838, with his remembered yellow floating chair and with the riff of X Men 97.

Professor X in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”. (Disney+)

Ms Marvel

Kamala Khan, a Jersey City teenager and megafan of The Avengers. She’s determined to attend VengaCon, even without her parents’ permission, but what starts out as a cosplay contest ends up taking an unexpected turn: is Kamala becoming one of the superheroes she’s always admired?

Ms. Marvel trailer. Iman Vellani as Kamala. (DisneyPlus)

At the end of the series, when Bruno tells Kamala that he reanalyzed her DNA and discovered a mutation in her genes, while the intro of the animated series of the children is heard in the background X Men from 1997, to allow the audience to discover more about the origin of this superheroine and understand that she is the mutant to arrive at the MCU.

she hulk

Jennifer Walters has a complicated life as a single lawyer and also happens to be a super-powered green hulk, Bruce Banner’s cousin.

She is the cousin of Bruce Banner, that is, the cousin of the Hulk. But what if she gets the same powers as her cousin?



In the fourth episode, there was a clear reference to Wolverines and in the last episode it was confirmed that indeed, the X Men They do exist and they’re coming to the MCU soon.

Dead Pool 3

Third installment of the saga dead poolnow integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) but maintaining its adult focus, rated R. In September 2022, the appearance of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine was confirmed, for the first time since “Logan”.

“Deadpool 3” is scheduled to be released in 2024. (Marvel)

