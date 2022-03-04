all releases for March 2022

The list of premieres Amazon Prime in March 2022 It is not very long, but it has a few series and movies that you definitely do not want to miss.

Among the most outstanding premieres is the Mexican film No Particular Signswinner of 9 Ariel awards, in addition to the new animated series of The Boys, Diabolicalwhich promises more blood and politically incorrect jokes, as well as movies like My Son and The Comeback Trail with Robert DeNiro. March also arrives with the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, within the channels that you can watch exclusively on Prime, and with the thriller Deep Water, starring Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck.

For now, we are still waiting for the premiere of The Rings of Power, that paints to become one of the most important series of the year and one of the most successful on the platform, but there is much to see and discover in what premieres the series that is a kind of prequel to the Lord of the Lord movies. the Rings and features a younger version of the Galadriel character.

The premieres begin to arrive from March 1 and there are some dates that must be kept on the radar.

All Amazon Prime releases in March 2022:

My Son – March 1

My Son tells the story of Edmong Murray (James McAvoy), a father obsessed with work, who one day receives a terrible call from Joan Richmond (claire Foy), his ex wife. She tells him that her seven-year-old son has disappeared from the camp. It soon becomes clear that the child has been kidnapped and the parents give way to despair. In this movie, James McAvoy improvised all of his dialogue.

Star Trek: Pickard – March 4

The legendary Jean-Luc Picard and his crew have a new adventure that will take them back in time. Picard must recruit friends new and old to face the dangers of 21st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the future of the galaxy and face one of his greatest enemies. The second season of this series will have 10 episodes.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical – March 4

This new animated series is based on the popular original series of Amazon: The Boysin conjunction with the creators of the animated series invincible. It will tell different stories from the brightest and most creative minds in entertainment today with its own style of animation. This series will have a total of eight episodes available from the first day of the premiere.

The Comeback Trail – March 4

Three great film actors come together in this film. Tells the story of Max BarberRobert de Niroa producer who must settle a debt with the boss of the local mafia (Morgan Freeman). Barber decides to start a movie with Duke Montana (Tommy Lee Jones), an old movie star to try to save himself by scamming his insurance. However, they end up getting more than they imagined.

Flour, the lieutenant against the canceller – March 10

This new series is a spin-off inspired by the most viral sketch of Backdoor: Lieutenant Flour. The eight-part series recounts the misadventures of Lieutenant Harina along with his partner, Officer Ramírez. Both must catch a serial killer known as The Canceller, and whose goal is to end the lives of social media influencers with a very personal stamp.

Porn and ice cream – March 11

Good music, actors, and comedy. This Argentine series tells the story of Pablo (Martin Piroyansky) and Ramón (Nachito Saralegui), two losers in their thirties who together to Ceci (Sofia Morandi), a young hustler, pretend to have a rock band. The lie will spin out of control until it becomes reality, but obstacles along the way will jeopardize your project.

Upload Season 2 – March 11

The second season of this sci-fi comedy series will return this month. In the new episodes, Nathan faces a crossroads: his girlfriend Ingrid unexpectedly arrives at Lakeview with the intention of strengthening their relationship, despite the fact that he no longer has feelings for her. Meanwhile, Nora is involved with the anti-tech rebel group “The Ludds”. This season will introduce new concepts of technology, but always with the touch of comedy that characterizes the series.

Deep Waters – March 18

Ben Affleck plays Vic Van Allen, who is a partner of Melinda Van Allen (Anne of Arms). They are both a well-to-do couple from New Orleans whose marriage begins to unravel from resentment, jealousy and mistrust. Deep Waters, directed by British director Adrián Lyne, is based on the novel by American writer Patricia Highsmith.

Master – March 18

Gail Bishop and Jasmine Moore, two African-American women, begin to share their disturbing experiences at a predominantly white New England college. The series stars Regina Hall (known from Scary Movie) and Zoe Renée (known to Jinn).

No Particular Signs – March 1

Magdalena begins a journey throughout Mexico in search of her son, who disappeared and died while trying to cross the border into the United States, at least according to what the authorities tell her, whom Magdalena does not believe. Along the way, she meets Miguel, who has just been deported to Mexico and is traveling to meet his mother. Justos undertake the journey, Magdalena looking for her son and Miguel hoping to meet her mother again.

Neither Yours nor Mine – March 18

Roberto and Amanda are the wealthy couple that everyone would like to be. However, one day Amanda discovers that her perfect husband is having an affair with a flamenco dancer. To attract her partners again, Amanda decides to ally herself with a street musician named Diego, who is also Lía’s partner. What they don’t know is the endearing bond they will form during their mission.

PRIME VIDEO CHANNELS

Spider-Man: No Way Home – March 24

The highest grossing film of 2021 will be available in the Prime Store. In this latest installment of Tom Holland What spider-man, the superhero will be in personal conflicts because everyone knows his true identity. Asking Doctor Strange for help turning back time, his spell will rip a hole in the world and unleash the most powerful villains who have fought Spider-Man in other universes. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, one that will not only forever alter his own future, but also the future of the Multiverse.