all releases for October 2022

The month of October 2022 will be the one that will present us with the end of the first season of the rings of powerthe prequel to The Lord of the rings and one of the great successes of the platform. Of course, this is accompanied by other releases, including some that we had in theaters until not long ago, such as The lost Citya comedy starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, or Argentina, 1985, a story based on real events where two prosecutors dare to investigate what happened in the military dictatorship. We can also see Peter Dinklage in Cyranogiving life to the classic of literature and of course we have other premieres that we detail.

October Premieres on Prime Video

October 7

Lord Rollo sees in his daughter, Birdy, the solution to get out of financial ruin by marrying her off to a rich man in exchange for money and land. But Birdy, like all great teen heroines, is feisty, smart and adventurous, and she’s willing to fend off any suitor in increasingly resourceful ways.

Missing T3

filthy envy

disappeared without a trace

October 8th

In the near future, a family grapples with questions of love, connection, and loss after their helper AI unexpectedly breaks down.

Queralt. The fifth miracle medal

October 11th

Ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac (played by Peter Dinklage) dazzles in any confrontation with both his sharp verbal wit and his stinging sword in a duel. But, convinced that his appearance makes him unworthy of the love of his great friend, the brilliant Roxanne (Haley Bennett), Cyrano is hesitant to declare his feelings to her… and, meanwhile, his beloved Roxanne falls in love at first sight with Christian (Kelvin Bennett). Harrison Jr.)

October 14th

The literary career of the brilliant, yet reclusive novelist Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has revolved around the popular romantic adventure novels that, set in exotic locations, star a handsome heartthrob whose likeness is reproduced everywhere. the covers, and that in real life corresponds to Alan (Channing Tatum), a model who has focused his career on personifying the fictional adventurer. During a tour to promote her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe), with the intention that the author guide him to the treasure of the ancient lost city on which the last story revolves. her. Eager to prove that he can be a hero in real life, and not just in the pages of his fictional works, Alan comes to the novelist’s rescue. Caught in the middle of an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely couple will have to put aside their differences and learn to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it is gone forever.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power SEASON END

October 21

The Peripheral centers on Flynne Fisher (Moretz), a woman trying to keep her broken family together in a forgotten corner of future America. Flynne is smart, ambitious and doomed. She has no future, until the future knocks on her door. The Peripheral is master William Gibson’s dazzling and hallucinatory look at the fate of humanity and what lies beyond.

Argentina, 1985 is inspired by the true story of prosecutors Julio Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo, who dared to investigate and prosecute Argentina’s bloodiest military dictatorship in 1985. Undeterred by the still considerable military influence in the new and fragile democracy, Strassera and Moreno Ocampo assembled a young legal team of dubious heroes for their David vs. Goliath battle. Under constant threat to themselves and their families, they raced against time to bring justice to the victims of the military junta.

October 22

The Deer King: An ancient soldier and a little girl try to survive in the midst of the conflict between two powerful empires plagued by a mysterious plague. After defending his lands against a powerful empire, soldier Van is taken as a slave and sent to the salt mines. One night, a pack of strange dogs attack the mine and a mysterious disease begins to spread. Taking the opportunity to escape, Van finds a little girl named Yuna. As the sole survivors of the plague, Van and Yuna begin a journey together as father and daughter without blood ties. For his part, Hossal is a medical genius willing to risk his life to unravel the mystery of the disease and find a cure. What are the bonds that unite those who resist against a cruel fate? Who gives meaning to their lives? When they find out, they will change the fate of the world.

October 28

A woman wakes up every night at exactly 3:33 am, in the middle of the so-called devil’s hour between 3 and 4 am. m

30th of October

Father there is only one 3

Christmas is coming. children break

accidentally a figurine from the nativity scene from his father’s collection and they must get one just like it by all means, the problem is that it is a unique antique piece.