All releases in streaming from October to December

if cinema has yet to pick up at full speed (and 2022 will be a much more active year), the world of streaming series and movies is in full swing, so here's the list of titles from October to December.

6 October Disney + TV series, season two, the European and modern version of the classic by HG Wells War of the Worlds starts from where she stopped the first season: after the discovery made by Emily (Daisy Edgar-Jones) on the alien spaceship near the Thames, she is unable to escape to tell the truth and the ship takes off. Six months later the survivors attempt an offensive against many alien ships, discovering that the invaders are undergoing physical decay which they repair using babies and fetuses. And that’s just the beginning.

6 October Disney +, film (2021), now visible at no additional cost, the lawsuit with Scarlett Johnasson concluded (peace made, Johansson got a lot of money and the film Tower of Terror), now the prequel film that tells the space of time between Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018) is important because it opens the doors to Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and her weird family, to become the new Black Widow.

6 October Disney +, documentary TV series, offers behind-the-scenes access to NASA’s important mission to repair a $ 2 billion scientific experiment, the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS), which aims to reveal the origins of the universe .





6 October Sky on Demand, animated film (South Korea, 2003): in 2113 some scientists mysteriously died in Antarctica. The cause is an alien entity from the planet Elysium. The Earth is in danger. Van, a super sports boy living in a futuristic Manhattan, is the hero designated to save her.

October 7 Prime Video, original film, Mark Walhberg discovers that he is the re-incarnation of a person coming back to life for millennia conscious of previous lives, part of a group called Infinites. But one of them, Bathurst (Chiwetel Ejiofor, Doctor Strange and upcoming sequel) is convinced that such a gift shouldn’t exist and is bound to destroy them all.

October 10 Prime Video, film (2019), towards the end of the twenty-first century, Major Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) of the American space command, discovers traces of the missing expedition of his father Clifford McBride (Tommy Lee Jones) sixteen years earlier and decides to go to Mars to try to re-establish contact.

October 14 Netflix Season two TV series, The Salvare Crew, led by Commander Niko Brekinridge (Katee Sackhoff) has discovered that yes, aliens exist but obviously they are very bad and bent on destroying the Earth. A fight against time will begin to stop them.

October 18 Prime Video, TV series season two, in this alternate reality in which the witches made an agreement with the United States at the time of the infamous Salem witch trial and are now in command of the entire army, the protagonists have just discovered that they have not only one enemy to fight, but an even older one has returned to destroy them all. The series will conclude next year with the third season.

October 22 Netflix, tv series season two, not only new keys, but the young protagonists decide that it is time to forge new ones, without knowing that Dodge (Laysla De Oliveira) is alive and moving among them. And comes a new villain from a very distant past.

October 22 Netflix, season five animation tv series, new zany adventures for the duo become a cult phenomenon, who also had an amazing live action promo, which you can discover above.

October 22 Apple TV + TV series season one, Sam Neill leads a group of people scattered on Earth when a sudden alien attack takes place that obliterates all forms of infrastructure.

October 26 TimVision, miniseries, from the story Jerusalem’s Lot by Stephen King, featured in the collection Sometimes they come back, is a prequel to the novel The nights of Salem, where we discover the former inhabitants of the cursed house of Preacher’s Corner. And later, the transposition of the novel will also arrive at the cinema.

October 29 Netflix, original film, remember the genius safe-burglar Ludwig Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer, also director) of Army of the Dead? this film takes a step back (forward is apparently impossible) to tell us about his adventures. But also to tell us that zombies weren’t only present in Las Vegas.

October 31st Sky Series, tv series season one,, Luke Roman (Tim Rozon, Wynonna Earp) owns a real estate agency that specializes in ghost-haunted houses, demons and so on, but he also carries a personal demon with him. Just ended in the States, even if it does not have to be renewed, don’t worry, the last episode was very good as a series finale.

November 5th Apple TV +, film, Tom Hanks (the Finch of the title) is an inventor who survived a solar flare that obviously devastated the Earth. Having a dog as his only company, he decides two things: build a robot that will take care of him if he dies and embark on a journey into a completely new world.

November 6 Netflix, animated tv series, season one, is based on the hugely successful video game League of Legends, but you don’t need to have any knowledge of it, the series serves as an introduction to that world and to one of the protagonists.

November 19 Prime Video, TV series season one, the streaming channel launches into the genre called High Fantasy with the celebrated series of novels signed by the late Roberto Jordan and completed by Brandon Sanderson. Less dark and violent than game of Thrones, transports us to a universe of magic and mysteries to be discovered.

November 19 Netflix, live action TV series, season one, faithful transposition of the cult anime sees John Cho (the film saga of Star Trek) as Spike Siegel, leading a bizarre team of bounty hunters, each carrying a past to be forgotten, especially Spike.

November 24 Disney +, tv series season one, after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019) Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) discovers a mysterious archer with his costume from when he called himself Ronin and slaughtered criminals. He will thus discover the one to whom he will pass his bow and arrows, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld, Bumblebee, 2018), but not before one last explosive adventure.

December 17 Netflix, tv series season two, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) returns home for the first time in… decades, centuries? Ciri (Freya Allan )’s training begins and Yenner (Anya Chalotra) is alive but not doing very well.

December 24th Netflix, original film, catastrophic comedy but above all political satire and sociology, in which two low-level astronomers, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) discover that an asteroid capable of canceling life from the face of the Earth, but they are faced with a president of the United States (Meryl Streep) who just does not want to always hear bad news, her son Jason (Jonah Hill) head of staff to whom these things generate anxiety and an absurd general disinterest. Get ready for an incredible amount of cameo and laugh at the impending end of the world due to human stupidity.





December 29th Disney +, season one tv series, the story restarts from the post-credit scene of season two of The Mandalorian (for the third we will have to wait until 2022): Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-na Wen) will take control of the criminal empire of Jabba the Hutt, with the bad guys.

