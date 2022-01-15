All Renaults will be electric from 2030

GOAL 2030 – The Renault it will become a brand that produces electric cars only in Europe since 2030, said CEO Luca de Meo (in the picture), while the French carmaker has advanced its schedule to stop sales of internal combustion engines. Renault thus joins a growing list of brands, including Peugeot, Fiat, Opel and Ford that have made similar commitments. “Renault will be 100% electric in 2030 in Europe,” de Meo said Thursday at an event at Renault’s technical center near Paris.

DACIA – De Meo confirmed that the Renault group will probably still sell models with combustion engine internal through the brand Dacia after 2030, or if conditions such as a lack of infrastructure or high electricity prices are not conducive to a range of electric-only models. So the Dacia will become electrified “at the last possible moment” in a way that respects the brand’s “value for money” philosophy.

THE COMMITMENT TO ZERO EMISSIONS – The European Union is considering new rules that would require car manufacturers to sell only zero-emission vehicles by 2035; last year, electric vehicles made up about 11% of all sales in Western Europe, up from 6.8% in 2020. The next big step towards the downside in emissions targets of the EU’s carbon dioxide arrives in 2025, followed by the rules Euro 7 on pollutants that are expected to add even more costs to internal combustion engines. “We have an obligation to participate in the transition” to a zero-emission Europe, said de Meo, discussing Renault’s new goal of producing electric cars only.

MANY NEW MODELS – Renault has just launched the Megane E-Tech Electric, its second all-electric car after the Zoe which hit the market in 2013. It will be followed by at least four other full-electric models from the brand by 2025, including the small Renault 5 and a classic Renault 4-inspired crossover and a Van.

THE “REPORT PAGE” OF TURNAROUND – De Meo also wanted to take stock on the industrial level Renaulution to revive the struggling automaker, which lost a record € 7.29 billion in the first half of 2020. Fixed costs were cut by € 2 billion, a year ahead of schedule, and Renault is on track to lower its break-even point by 30% by 2023, he said. This is thanks to the reduction of research and development costs and the development time of new products. De Meo pointed to Renault’s alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi as key to making savings in terms of research and development.