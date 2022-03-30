All Resident Evil games available on Nintendo Switch

fans of resident Evil They have many proposals to enjoy on Nintendo Switch. At this time, the well-known Capcom license has 7 games available in the hybrid catalog. In fact, if we count the cloud version of the seventh installment, the number goes up to 8. However, unfortunately, the entire main line is not available. In addition to the eighth title, the last one so far, the second and the third have also not appeared on Switch. Despite this, we are going to review the works of this saga that are available in the hybrid.

All Resident Evil games on Nintendo Switch

Resident Evil 0 (2002)

Let’s go in chronological order. Originally released on Game Cube, Resident Evil 0 (also know as Resident Evil Zero or Biohazard OR) tells us the price facts to the first numbered installment of the series. In this title, the action focuses on the Bravo team, a STARS special. Officer Rebecca Chambers and convicted criminal Billy Coen, the protagonists of the terrifying adventure, will explore an abandoned Umbrella pharmaceutical center. As a curiosity, this game introduced the system Partner Zappingoriented to swap the characters to take advantage of each other’s unique abilities.

Resident Evil Remake (2002)

version of resident Evil available on Nintendo Switch is the remake that, as in the previous case, debuted exclusively on GameCube (similar case to Metal Gear Solid: Twin Snakes or another example that we will see later). On this occasion, the action will focus on Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine, agents of the STARS Alpha team who will have to go to the Arklay Mountains to look for the Bravo team (the characters from Zero). This new version presents, in addition to all original content enhanceda revised script with details for a new subplot, previously unseen areas to explore, gameplay improvements, and many extra additions.

Resident Evil 4 (2005)

For many, the best game in the franchise. Like the other two titles mentioned, Resident Evil 4 was originally released exclusively for the GameCube. As you may have seen over time, the deal with Capcom did not hold and the game landed on all available systems. After the events of the original trilogy, Leon S. Kennedy, protagonist of the second installment and one of the survivors of the Raccoon City disaster, begins working for the United States Secret Service. His mission in this title will be to rescue Ashley Graham, the president’s daughter. For it, Leon will have to travel to a strange village in Spain. With this installment, the saga took on more action overtones and began to put terror aside.

Resident Evil Revelations (2013)

Although the original title is from Nintendo 3Ds and was released in 2012, the version available on Nintendo Switch is the one that was released in 2013 on Wii U and other systems. Chronologically, Resident Evil Revelations It is located between the fourth and the fifth installment. On this occasion, Jill Valentine returns to take the leading reins alongside Parker Luciani, an English agent of Italian origin who makes his debut in this adventure. Our mission will be to investigate the disappearance of Chris Redfield, the well-known character who is lost on the ship Queen Zenobia without a trace. Critics and users surrendered to a proposal outside the main line that also had a direct sequel.

Resident Evil 5 (2009)

Until the arrival of Nintendo Switch, the fifth installment of resident Evil it stayed away from the systems of the big N. However, that situation changed in October 2019, at which time the title saw the light in the hybrid. Five years after the events of Resident Evil 4, the action moves to Africa. There, Chris Redfield, now a member and founder of the BSAA, will have to investigate the strange events that are taking place in a town after a parasite turns its inhabitants violent. Although it was a commercial success, for many the fifth installment begins to mark the decline of a saga that was drifting more and more. Despite being action-focused, Chris’s story still had a few glimmers of horror that, as you’ll see, were later completely abandoned.

Resident Evil Revelations 2 (2015)

Released episodically, the second installment of Resident Evil Revelations came to Nintendo with its full version in August 2017. After the events of its predecessor and the fifth numbered title, the action focuses on Claire Redfield, a character who returns to the spotlight after years of absence. In addition, the title also has the chance to play for the first time as Barry Burton, one of the most beloved characters in the franchise. After being kidnapped at a party, Claire and Moira Burton, Barry’s daughter, will have to figure out how to escape from the desert island where they are being held prisoner. Unfortunately, this installment was not as well received as the first, although critics and players generally liked it.

Resident Evil 6 (2012)

Same as him 5East resident Evil It also came to Nintendo Switch in October 2019, thus being the first time it was available on a console from the Japanese company. Several old acquaintances such as Leon S. Kennedy and Ada Wong are the protagonists of an adventure that abandoned terror and bet everything on action. The result, excellent in sales, was not reflected in the critics’ opinion, very much against the dyes that the franchise was taking. However, it mattered little to a Capcom that recorded millionaire sales.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (2017)

In May 2018, as part of the Switch cloud service, Nintendo welcomed the seventh numbered installment of Switch to the hybrid catalog. resident Evil. After several comings and goings, the franchise returned to bet on terror and implemented a first person camera. This decision, grounded in the current of the genre at that time, caused the immersion in the new experience was total. Critic, players and users of all kinds surrendered to a game that He plunged us back into a mansion full of mysteries. Unfortunately, its availability on Nintendo Switch, at least for now, remains exclusive to Japan.

Resident Evil Village? The remakes of 2 and 3? Future deliveries?

So far, Capcom has not talked about possible new releases of the franchise on Switch. Despite this, fans of the license maintain the hope of seeing one of the most recognized sagas of video games in the most successful console of the moment. The remakes of the second and third delivery, as well as Resident Evil Village, the eighth numbered title, are not available on the hybrid. For this reason, fans of the license who are Switch users can’t enjoy the full story of the license. Perhaps in the future, given the success of the alliance between Capcom and Nintendo, we can talk about new installments of the franchise on Switch.

And you, have you played the titles of resident Evil on nintendo switch? Do you think there will be new deliveries in the future? We read you in the comments.