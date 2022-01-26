all restrictions are dropped. Announcement probably today

The restrictions linked to the coronavirus in Denmark are about to end. This is what Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is expected to announce today when he speaks from his office at 6pm.

the basis of these decisions are the recommendations that come from the Danish epidemic commission, and in this specific case the warning that Covid-19 is no longer a “socially critical disease”. It remains only a disease. According to Danish press sources, these new recommendations will apply from February 5, with another week of limbo and exit from the Danish mini-lockdown, but the revocation will take place sooner. It was last week that today’s decision, based on scientific factors, had been announced.

In practice this decision will involve:

the end of the Danish green pass, which is called “Coronapass”;

limitations to the periods of isolation in the event of a positive test, which will be reduced to only four;

end of all indications and regulations related to isolation;

maintaining only the general hygiene recommendations issued by the authorities.

It all happens, quietly, in the midst of a spike in covid-19 cases in the country:

But that didn’t lead to a wave of deaths

Eventually even Denmark decides to treat Covid-19 as a normal seasonal disease, just like Spain did and as many others do. For the Speranza – brunette government it is very convenient to continue to govern with the emergency, but the time of the end, that of the Berlin Bunker, is approaching. I am not convinced that their management will be evaluated in a politically positive way in the future …



