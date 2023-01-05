All Samsung Galaxy that already have Android 13 and those that will be updated

To put some order between the different updated models and those that are not, you can take a look at this list.

It didn’t take us long to see how this software package was delivered to many other smartphones from the firm, both high-end and mid-range models, and other low-budget ones, thus fulfilling the brand’s new strategy of update their phones before anyone else and bringing the new software to more models.

It really has to be said samsung It has put its batteries in recent years and has become one of the firms that is updating its devices the fastest. It is a fact that, at the beginning of 2023, it is one of the manufacturers that has the most models on the market with the latest version of its operating system ready to install.

These are the more than 50 Samsung phones that already enjoy Android 13:

Galaxy S22 series

Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy S20 series

Galaxy Note 20/Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A33 5G

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy A73 5G

Galaxy Tab S8 series

Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro

Galaxy M52 5G

Galaxy M32 5G

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy A52

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy F62

Galaxy A71

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy M53 5G

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy M33 5G

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy M62

Galaxy A22 5G

Galaxy Quantum 2

Galaxy F42 5G

Galaxy M42 5G

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy Xcover 5

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A13 5G

Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy M22

Galaxy A23 LTE/5G

Galaxy A22

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Galaxy M13 5G

Galaxy M32

Galaxy F22

Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Galaxy A03s

Galaxy M32 5G

Galaxy M13

Galaxy M12

Smartphones pending to receive Android 13

Although there are many phones already updated, or in the process of receiving the software, there are still a few that are waiting to change their operating system. The brand ensures that all of them should receive the OTA notice to switch to One UI 5.0 and, therefore, Android 13throughout this month of January.

Samsung Galaxy A23

Samsung Galaxy A13

Samsung Galaxy A04 (All its versions)

Samsung Galaxy A22

Samsung Galaxy A03 (All versions)

Models that remain without updating

Not all smartphone owners of the brand will suffer the same fate. If we take a look at the post published on the Samsung page, it seems that there are a series of phones that will have the latest major version of its operating system on Android 12. They would be the following: