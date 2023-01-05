All Samsung Galaxy that already have Android 13 and those that will be updated
The members of the Galaxy S22 family were the first to receive the update Android 13 and One UI 5.0giving millions of S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra owners a whole host of new features to enhance the user experience.
It didn’t take us long to see how this software package was delivered to many other smartphones from the firm, both high-end and mid-range models, and other low-budget ones, thus fulfilling the brand’s new strategy of update their phones before anyone else and bringing the new software to more models.
To put some order between the different updated models and those that are not, you can take a look at this list.
Samsung phones updated to One UI 5.0
It really has to be said samsung It has put its batteries in recent years and has become one of the firms that is updating its devices the fastest. It is a fact that, at the beginning of 2023, it is one of the manufacturers that has the most models on the market with the latest version of its operating system ready to install.
These are the more than 50 Samsung phones that already enjoy Android 13:
- Galaxy S22 series
- Galaxy S21 series
- Galaxy S20 series
- Galaxy Note 20/Note 20 Ultra
- Galaxy A53 5G
- Galaxy A33 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Galaxy A73 5G
- Galaxy Tab S8 series
- Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
- Galaxy M52 5G
- Galaxy M32 5G
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Galaxy A52
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy S21 FE
- Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Galaxy Tab S7
- Galaxy F62
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Galaxy S10 Lite
- Galaxy M53 5G
- Galaxy A52s 5G
- Galaxy M33 5G
- Galaxy A52 5G
- Galaxy M62
- Galaxy A22 5G
- Galaxy Quantum 2
- Galaxy F42 5G
- Galaxy M42 5G
- Galaxy A51 5G
- Galaxy Xcover 5
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A13 5G
- Galaxy A42 5G
- Galaxy M22
- Galaxy A23 LTE/5G
- Galaxy A22
- Galaxy A32 5G
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
- Galaxy M13 5G
- Galaxy M32
- Galaxy F22
- Galaxy A71 5G
- Galaxy Tab S7 FE
- Galaxy A03s
- Galaxy M32 5G
- Galaxy M13
- Galaxy M12
Smartphones pending to receive Android 13
Although there are many phones already updated, or in the process of receiving the software, there are still a few that are waiting to change their operating system. The brand ensures that all of them should receive the OTA notice to switch to One UI 5.0 and, therefore, Android 13throughout this month of January.
- Samsung Galaxy A23
- Samsung Galaxy A13
- Samsung Galaxy A04 (All its versions)
- Samsung Galaxy A22
- Samsung Galaxy A03 (All versions)
Models that remain without updating
Not all smartphone owners of the brand will suffer the same fate. If we take a look at the post published on the Samsung page, it seems that there are a series of phones that will have the latest major version of its operating system on Android 12. They would be the following:
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Series
- Samsung Galaxy A02s
- Samsung Galaxy A01
- Samsung Galaxy A20
- Samsung Galaxy A10s
- Samsung Galaxy A10