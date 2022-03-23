all series, movies, documentaries and programs

Related news

There is hardly a week left for the arrival of April, but Disney + has already announced what will be the premieres of series, movies, programs and documentaries that will arrive in the catalog in the coming days. Among the most striking titles that we will see, the miniseries starring amanda seyfried The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmesand movies like the feature film thug and romantic comedy Freshor death on the nile, one of the last productions directed by Kenneth Branagh. At the end of the article you will find a list by dates with everything that will arrive at the service of streaming Coming soon.

Disney+ series in April 2022

Featured release of the month

‘The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes’ – Season 1 (April 20)



‘The Dropout: The rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes’ | Miniseries | Disney+



This series starring Amanda Seyfried tells the story of Elizabeth Holmes’ attempt to revolutionize the health industry. The protagonist founded Theranos, a technology company that ended up failing in the worst possible way. Throughout the episodes we will learn an incredible story of ambition and fame that led the youngest billionaire woman in the world to lose everything in the blink of an eye.



All the releases of the month

‘What a fabric, Sam’ – Season 1 (6/04)

‘Alternative therapy’ – Season 1 (04/6)

‘Cloak and dagger’ – Seasons 1 and 2 (6/04)

‘Me and the world’ – Seasons 1, 2 and 6 (6/04)

‘Bluey’ – Seasons 1 and 2 (6/04)

‘The ignorant angels’ – Season 1 (04/13)

‘New York Police’ – Season 1 (04/13)

‘Blessed Patience’ – Season 1 (04/13)

‘Fancy Nancy’ – Seasons 1 and 2 (04/13)

‘Perfect Harmony’ – Season 1 (04/20)

‘The last man on earth’ – Season 1 (04/20)

‘Gigantosaurus’ – Season 1 (04/20)

‘Ducktales’ – Season 2 (04/20)

‘Ridley Road’ – Season 1 (04/27)

‘Kuzco: an emperor at school’ – Seasons 1 and 2 (04/27)

‘The Big Leap: The Big Leap’ – Season 1 (04/27)

‘Grand Hotel’ – Season 1 (04/27)

‘Arena promises’ – Season 1 (04/27)

Disney+ movies in April 2022

Featured release of the month

‘Death on the Nile’ (April 6)





Based on the novels by Agatha Christie, this film follows Belgian detective Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous steamboat, which turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when the honeymoon of a perfect couple it looks truncated. The twists and turns of the story will leave viewers wondering what happened until the shocking finale.



Other featured releases of the month

‘Nate’s Dream’ (April 1)



‘Nate’s dream’ | Trailer | Disney+



Nate Foster (Rueby Wood), a 13-year-old boy, dreams of making it to Broadway, but there’s a little problem: he can’t even get a part in his school play. When his parents leave town, Nate and his best friend Libby (Aria Brooks) seize the opportunity and sneak off to the Big Apple to prove everyone wrong. A chance meeting with Heidi (Lisa Kudrow), Nate’s long-lost aunt, turns their journey upside down and together they learn that life’s greatest adventures are only as big as their dreams.

‘Fresh’ (April 15)



‘Fresh’ | Trailer | Disney+



Fresh tells the story of Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and how she meets the charming Steve (Sebastian Stan) in a supermarket. She is so fed up with dating apps that she bets on him and gives him his number. On their first date, Noa is thrilled and she accepts Steve’s invitation to go on a romantic getaway for the weekend. But she will discover that her new lover has been hiding some peculiar appetites from her.

All the releases of the month

‘Quills’ (1/04)

‘A Perfect Plan’ (04/1)

‘Sex Appeal’ (8/04)

‘The call of the wild’ (8/04)

‘Brubaker’ (8/04)

‘Phenomenon’ (8/04)

‘Noah’ (04/15)

‘Eternally friends’ (04/15)

‘Maximum anxiety’ (04/15)

‘Le Mans 66’ (04/22)

‘Devil’s Advocate’ (04/22)

‘A madman on the loose in Hollywood’ (04/22)

‘Crush’ (04/29)

‘Anywhere else’ (04/29)

‘The hate you give’ (04/29)

Disney+ documentaries and shows in April 2022

All the releases of the month

‘The Reason I Jump’ – Documentary (04/1)

‘Africa’s Deadliest Predators’ – Documentary Series – Seasons 5 and 6 (04/06)

‘Celebrities in Danger with Bear Grylls’ – Documentary Series – Season 6 (04/06)

‘Being the Queen’ – Special (8/04)

‘Ice Age: The Misadventures of Scrat’ – Short Films (04/13)

‘Remote survival’ – Documentary series – Season 1 (04/13)

‘Illegal trafficking with Marina Van Zeller’ – Documentary series – Season 1 (04/13)

‘The Kardashians’ – Reality – Complete Series (04/14)

‘Hacking the system’ – Documentary series – Season 1 (04/20)

‘Cadernos de Filipa’ – Documentary (04/20)

‘O da Joana’ – Documentary (04/20)

‘Captivating the audience’ – Documentary (04/21)

‘Explorer: Alex Honnold in the Amazon’ – Special (04/22)

‘My big farm: the return’ – Special (04/22)

‘Polar Bear: how it was done’ – Special (04/22)

‘Polar Bear’ – Documentary (04/22)

‘Sketchbook: how to start drawing’ – Short films (04/27)

‘Drain the Oceans’ – Documentary Series – Season 3 (04/27)

‘Mickey Mouse’s Wonderful Spring’ – Special (04/29)

‘Earthquake in Nepal’ – Documentary (04/29)

