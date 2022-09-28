All series, movies, documentaries and programs

Disney+ enters fully and fearlessly into the Halloween season and presents us with the titles of series, movies and documentaries that will be released in the catalog during the month of October.

Over the next few days, we will find stories like Bear, which lands on streaming in our country after its success in the United States; the miniseries Candy, in which Jessica Biel brings Candy Montgomery to life to tell the story of what is known as the “ax murderer”; Y movies like Rosalinewhich brings us a different version of Shakespeare’s classic Romeo and Juliet.

Disney+ series in October 2022

Featured Premiere of the Month: 'The Bear' – Season 1 (October 5)





The eight-episode series tells the story of Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young fine dining chef who returns to Chicago after a tragic death to take over his family’s sandwich shop, the Original Beef of Chicagoland. Carmy will have to find a balance between the difficulties of owning of a small business, his team of cooks and his strained family relationships, while dealing with the impact of his brother’s suicide.

Other featured releases of the month

'Candy' – Miniseries (October 12)





This five-episode original drama miniseries follows the true crime of Candy Montgomery (Jessica Biel), a 1980s stay-at-home mom who she has done everything perfectly: she has a good husband, two children, a good house, even careful planning and execution of certain transgressions. But when the pressure of conformity begins to suffocate her, her actions cry out for a little freedom. And this will bring about fatal results. ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ – Season 2 (October 26)

The protagonists reunite, but when Mr. Benedict and Number Two go missing in Europe, the boys have to find them. After navigating foreign countries and facing new adversaries, the find themselves under the influence of Dr. Curtain’s new operation: spreading happiness. When the consequences of his uncontrolled methodology proves dire, the kids must find a way to stop it before their beloved Mr. Benedict, along with thousands of others around the world, are irrevocably changed.

All the releases of the month

‘The coach’ – Season 2 (10/12)

‘Star Wars: The Jedi Chronicles’ – Season 1 (10/26)

Disney+ movies in October 2022

The featured premiere of the month: ‘Rosalina’ (October 14)





This fresh and fun take on Shakespeare’s classic love story Romeo and Juliet it is told from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin Rosalina (Kaitlyn Dever), with whom Romeo has recently fallen in love. Rosalina is desperate when Romeo (Kyle Allen) meets Julieta (Isabela Merced) and starts to go after her, so she plans to end the famous love story and get Romeo back.

