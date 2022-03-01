all series, movies, documentaries and programs

Related news

Netflix has announced its release schedule for the month of March 2022, a list loaded with series, movies, documentaries and programs to fill its catalog. Over the next four weeks, the platform will receive news as striking as the long-awaited return of The Bridgertons with its second season, the thriller Do you know who it is?or feature films like block buster the adam projector the drama Stroke of luckmade by Jason Segel, LilyCollins and Jesse Plemons.

Netflix series in March 2022

The featured premiere of the month: ‘The Bridgertons’ Season 2 (March 25)



‘The Bridgertons’ | Season 2 | Netflix



The continuation of The Bridgertons will be based on the viscount who loved methe second of the novels of the romantic universe created by the novelist Julia Quinn. The rumors of Lady Whistledown will continue to be very present to tell the passionate love story of Anthony Bridgerton, the most eligible bachelor of the season in Victorian high society. He has been running away from commitments for years, but the viscount decides to surprise everyone and look for a wife with whom settle down and start a family.

Other featured releases of the month

‘Do you know who it is?‘ – Season 1 (March 4)



‘Do you know who it is?’ | Season 1 | Netflix



Based on the novel by Karin Slaughter, the series places us in a quiet town in Georgia to witness a sudden violent act. Hungry for answers, young Andy Oliver (Bella Heatcote) embarks on a dangerous journey across the United States, which will take her to the darkest and most secret side of her family and will make her discover who her mother (Toni Collette) really is.

All the releases of the month

‘The guardians of justice’, season 1 (1/03)

‘He-Man and the masters of the universe’, season 1 (3/03)

‘Midnight at the Pera Palace’, season 1 (3/03)

‘Astrological guide for broken hearts’, season 2 (8/03)

‘The Last Kingdom’, season 5 (9/03)

‘Once upon a time… But not anymore’, season 1 (03/11)

‘Zenko: The Good Brigade’, season 1 (03/15)

‘Give gas’, season 1 (03/16)

‘Homeland’, season 1 (03/17)

‘Human Resources’, season 1 (03/18)

‘Comedians in Paris’, season 1 (03/18)

‘Transformers: BotBots’, season 1 (03/25)

Netflix movies in March 2022

The featured premiere of the month: ‘The Adam Project‘ (March 11th)



‘The Adam Project’ | Trailer | Netflix



This film follows in the footsteps of an astronaut (Ryan Reynolds) who, after a bumpy interstellar journey, ends up traveling back in time. When he returns to Earth, he realizes that things have changed and decides to seek help from a younger version of himself: his 13-year-old self.

Other featured releases of the month

‘Stroke of luck‘ (March 18th)





A couple of billionaires spend their vacations in a mansion far from everything until a stranger breaks in there with the sole intention of kidnapping them and keeping all their money. Directed by Charlie McDowell, the feature film will star Jason Segel (how I Met Your Mother), Lily Collins (Emily in Paris), Jesse Plemons (the power of the dog) and Omar Leyva (NCIS: Los Angeles).

All the releases of the month

‘Lost in the Arctic’ (2/03)

‘Weekend in Croatia’ (3/03)

‘The imperceptible thread’ (4/03)

‘Ruby’s rescue’ (03/17)

‘Until we meet again’ (03/18)

‘Black Crab’ (03/18)

‘Ephemera as the cherry blossom’ (03/24)

‘All Hail’ (03/30)

Netflix Documentaries and Shows in March 2022

All the releases of the month

‘The worst roommate imaginable’ – Documentary series (1/03)

‘The paradise that survives: A family legacy’ – Documentary (3/03)

‘Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You’ – Special (03/8)

‘Cry, Laugh, Win’ – Special (8/03)

‘The Andy Warhol Diaries’ – Documentary Series (9/03)

‘Queer Eye: Germany’ – Special (9/03)

‘Byron Bay: A town of influencers’ – Reality (9/03)

‘Life after death, with Tyler Henry’ – Reality (03/11)

‘Formula 1: The emotion of a Grand Prix’ – Documentary series – Season 4 (03/11)

‘Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? Ella she’s Gorgeous ‘-Special (03/15)

‘Bad Vegan: Fame, fraud and leaks’ – Documentary series (03/16)

‘Alessandro Cattelan: A very simple question’ – Special (03/18)

‘Is it a cake?’ – Reality (03/18)

‘Young celebrities and Africans’ – Reality (03/18)

‘Johnny Hallyday: Beyond Rock’ – Documentary series (03/29)

‘800 meters’ – Documentary (Still to be determined)

