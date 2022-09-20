All series premieres from September 19 to 25

This week from September 19 to 25 Long-awaited series premiere on streaming platforms What The ones in the last row, The gypsy bride, Andor either The lessonamong many.

Tuesday, September 20

The lesson

The streaming platform Filmin premieres this series in which uA political argument between Amir, a 43-year-old teacher, and Lian, a 17-year-old student, turns into an emotional conflict. that explodes beyond the classroom. Both Amir and Lian will not give up, even when things get out of their control, and it becomes a problem that will change their lives forever.

The Equalizer Season 2

Calle 13 premieres the second season of this series in which Queen Latifah is the protagonist of this reinvention of the classic series. She plays Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA agent to help those with nowhere to turn. McCall is presented to most as a single mother raising her teenage daughter. But to a select few, she is The Equalizer, an unsung guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who is also dogged in her quest for personal redemption. Robyn’s underground work remains a secret from her intelligent and observant daughter, Delilah, and her aunt Vi de Ella, who lives with Robyn to help balance her life as a working mother.

Wednesday, September 21

Andor

Disney+ premieres this fantastic series that begins in a dangerous era, before Star Wars: Rogue One, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) embarks on the path that will make him a hero of the rebellion.

Balthazar Season 4

13th Street premieres the fourth season of this series that begins seven months after his life turned upside down and Balthazar is still dealing with the farewell of his partner and the revelations about his wife Maya. Just then Captain Camille Costes arrives to work with the concerned Parisian pathologist. Direct and with inexhaustible energy, she has reason to argue with Balthazar, the best coroner in France.

Thursday, September 22

Tales of the Walking Dead

AMC+ premieres this new series belonging to the universe of The Walking Dead that features one-hour stand-alone episodes focusing on characters, both new and familiar, from the world of the original series. The series stars actors Anthony Edwards, Parker Posey, Samantha Morton, and Olivia Munn, among others.

Friday, September 23

The ones in the last row

Netflix premieres the first series written and directed by Daniel Sánchez Arévalo. It tells the story of five women in their thirties who have been close friends since school and who organize a one-week getaway together every year without exception. This year something has come up that will force them to invent new rules of the game since one of them has been diagnosed with cancer.

Sunday, September 25

The Gypsy Bride

Finally, another of the series that premieres on September 25, Atresplayer Premium premieres this series starring actress Nerea Barros and directed by Paco Cabezas, based on the first volume of the trilogy written by Carmen Mola. The plot is immersed in the investigation of a macabre homicide case. Elena Blanco, a veteran homicide inspector from the BAC (Case Analysis Brigade), is an intelligent woman, obsessed with solving her own horror and who, to the grief of the Macaya family, parents of two young women murdered at the age of six difference, is sadly reflected. She and her team will have to find the person responsible for a cruel ritual.