All series premieres on platforms this October 2022

October is the month to re-engage in the series. Gone is the summer, the vacation outings and the return to the routine of the convulsive September. We are already settled and we have more time to organize ourselves. Also to put a good series on one of our devices. In addition, the weather and time accompany: it gets dark before, we lock ourselves in the house earlier and from time to time you feel like throwing a blanket.

Series are not lacking this October. The platforms of streaming They come loaded with premieres and irresistible novelties. Netflix has bet heavily on the story of the murderer Jeffrey Dahmer and has just released a documentary that includes unheard-of conversations between the criminal and his lawyers. Amazon Prime Video hardly has any competition with two broadcasts: Cyrano and the end of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. HBO Max is not far behind with its acclaimed miniseries and social satire The White Lotus. Disney + also wants to fight and premieres the animated shorts of Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi.

Netflix – October 7

‘Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes’

Jeffrey Dahmer is giving a lot to talk about. Especially since Netflix premiered the series about his life. And he is giving very good results. For this reason, the platform has doubled down on him and has released a three-part documentary that includes unprecedented conversations between Dahmer and his lawyers that show his disturbed mind and answer questions about police responsibility from a current perspective.

Netflix – October 7

‘Derry Girls’

The wait is over. Come back Derry Girls and it does so with the third season of Lisa McGee’s unfiltered family comedy. As Northern Ireland matures, this bunch of idiots don’t look like they’re even trying, though there are hopeful signs that the conflict in Northern Ireland is finally coming to an end.

Amazon Prime Video – October 11

‘cyrano’

Director Joe Wright wraps viewers in a symphony of music, romance and beauty in Cyrano, reimagining the story of a love triangle. Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett and Kelvin Harrison Jr. are the protagonists.

Netflix – October 12

‘Belascoaran’

It is one of the bets of the platform. A city like Mexico City needs a detective like Belascoarán Shayne, who will show viewers what it takes to be an independent detective in 1970s Mexico.

Amazon Prime Video – October 14

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’

It is not a premiere as such, but it is worth repairing in this series. The end of the first season arrives, in which the characters have fought against the resurgence of evil in Middle-earth. From the depths of the Misty Mountains to the forests of Lindon and the island realm of Númenor, these kingdoms and characters will forge legacies that will endure long after they are gone.

Disney+ – October 26

‘Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi’

fans of starwars they’re in luck because the platform debuts six all-new animated shorts featuring parables built around Jedi. A journey into the lives of Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku.

HBO – October 28

‘Garcia!’

Spain is going through a bad time, in fiction: a divided country on the brink of political chaos. The series stars Antonia (Veki Velilla), a young investigative journalist who accidentally stumbles upon a conspiracy hatched decades ago: the existence of a cryogenized superagent, García (Francisco Ortiz), created in a laboratory in the 1950s by the secret services of General Franco.

HBO – October 31

‘The White Lotus’

The miniseries that has amazed critics and viewers. Now comes the second season of this social satire, set in an exclusive Sicilian resort and following the exploits of various guests and employees over the course of a week.





Other Netflix releases in October

Andropause (07/10)

Anomalies (07/10)

Who is the mole? (07/10)

The Midnight Club (07/10)

The Forest Spiritguards (10/10)

The Watcher (10/13)

Exception (10/13)

The playlist (10/13)

Incredible but legal (10/13)

Everyone wants to be saved (10/14)

Take 1 (10/14)

Unsolved Mysteries (10/18)

From scratch (10/21)

Barbarians II (10/21)

Guillermo del Toro’s cabinet of curiosities (10/25)

Dubai Bling (10/27)

Master mixologists (10/28)

Notre Dame (10/19)

If I Had Known (10/28)





More Amazon Prime Video Premieres

Dirty envy (07/10)

Disappeared without a trace (07/10)

Disappeared (07/10)

Queralt. The fifth miraculous medal (08/10)

Lost City (10/14)

The Peripheral (10/21)

The Stag King (10/22)

The Devil’s Hour (10/28)





More Disney + premieres this October

Puppy Dog Pals (05/10)

Shipwreck Hunters Australia (05/10)

World of flavor with Big Moe Cason (05/10)

Big City Greens (10/12)

Big Shot (12/10)

Sofia the First (10/12)

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (12/10)

Villains of Valley View (10/12)

Alicia in her wonderful pastry shop (10/19)

IN THE SOOP: Friendcation (10/19)

Raven’s House (10/19)

Spider-Man: The New Animated Series (10/19)

Eureka! (10/26)

The Benedict Mysterious Society (10/26)

Do, Sumo Don’t (10/26)





