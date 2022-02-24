All Set for Chick-Fil-A Opening Thursday, March 3

Just as El Nuevo Día had anticipated, The Chick-Fil-A franchise confirms that it will open its first restaurant in Puerto Rico on Thursday, March 3.

This restaurant is owned by Caitlin Chávez, and will generate 150 direct jobs. It is located in the Los Filters shopping center in Bayamón, near Supermax and Costco. Its hours of operation will be from 6:30 am to 9:00 pm, Monday through Saturday, and it will be closed on Sundays.

“Chick-fil-A remains committed to serving customers safely and continually adjusts its operations to help protect its operators, restaurant team members and customers. At the moment, Chick-fil-A Los Filtros will open with drive-thru, carry-out and limited dining room capacity”, reads the statement.

Inside the dining room, customers will be able to sit at a communal table, known as a Shared Table, handmade by someone who has claimed his life. In the case of the Los Filtros restaurant, the table was made and designed by Erick Colón Maldonado of EC Interiors, an artist from Naranjito who turned the challenges of Hurricane Maria and the pandemic into an opportunity to create his own company. The Chick-fil-A design team worked with Erick to develop a Shared Table that represents the resilience and beauty of Puerto Rico and its people.

The restaurant staff will receive in person customers in the cart queue and take orders from each customer on a tablet. As the order taker walks down the line, another employee will approach the customer’s vehicle to collectwhich will allow carts to move faster than in a traditional service cart with speakers on loudspeaker.

To ensure employees working the drive-through line are comfortable in any weather, Chick-fil-A has partnered with apparel brands that design military-spec cooling vests and moisture-wicking uniforms, the release said.

The chain also confirmed that It will open another two restaurants, one in Plaza del Sol in Bayamón and another in Humacao. The one in Humacao will be in the Plaza Palma Real shopping center.

In his restaurants in Puerto Rico, Chick-fil-A will serve 100% locally grown and roasted coffee in Puerto Rico. Its employees are trained barista-style to prepare four coffee offerings by hand: Latte, Cortado, Americano and Espresso.

“I am very grateful to have the opportunity to open the first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Puerto Rico and to contribute to the island’s economy,” Chavez said.

“There are so many ways we can show our team members, customers and the community how much we care, and I look forward to sharing a welcoming environment that reflects what I’ve experienced on my journey from team member to operator.”

With plans to open 10 to 15 restaurants in Puerto Rico in the next five years, Chick-fil-A is seeking franchise owners/operators.

To celebrate the opening of the first restaurant Chick-fil-A in Puerto Rico, the corporation will donate $200,000 to the Puerto Rico Food Bankdirectly supporting those most at risk of food insecurity and bolstering disaster relief efforts.

Chavez’s restaurant will participate in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program, which helps restaurant owners fight hunger in their local communities. The initiative redirects surplus food from the restaurant to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and charities in need.

Chick-fil-A Filters will do its part to reduce food waste in your kitchen with a “cook less, more often” approach, reducing or eliminating the amount of food that goes unserved. When there is excess food, the restaurant will donate it to a local community partner.

Since 2012, the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program has donated more than 12 million meals to those in need in the United States and Canada.

Chick-fil-A franchise operators are committed to recruiting, developing and retaining the best talent and providing a positive work environment for people of all ages and backgrounds. They also offer their employees flexible work hours; leadership growth opportunities; competitive salaries and benefits; practical training and mentoring and the possibility of applying for scholarships to support their continuing educational training.

Like all Chick-fil-A restaurants, the restaurant in Los Filtros in Bayamón will close on Sundays so that the staff have “a day off and can dedicate it to spending time with the family,” reads the statement.

Chick-fil-A, Inc., based in Atlanta, is a privately owned and family-owned restaurant company founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. Serves freshly prepared food at more than 2,700 restaurants in 47 states, Washington DC and Canada.