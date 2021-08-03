All shia labeouf girlfriends, from Megan Fox to Mia Goth

Shia LaBeouf it boasts numerous achievements in the field of love. Very famous and equally beautiful women: from the pop star Rihanna to the former colleague on set Megan Fox, the list is really long, so much so that the title of dongiovanni certainly fits him very well.

Shia LaBeouf: the ex-marriage with Mia Goth and a flame perhaps never extinguished

The most important story Shia certainly had it with Mia Gothhers ex-wife. Sign the cards of divorce two years ago, they seemed to have completely turned the page and instead in March 2020 some shots came out where the two appear together and particularly close-knit. In addition, a detail had ignited the curiosity of the “gossippari”: the fact that the couple seemed to be wearing wedding rings. That they were doing it under their noses?!

On the other hand, there are those who are moving heavy Charges at the expense of the performer: the singer FKA Twigs, who has recently launched harsh statements against the Hollywood star. There is talk of beatings and harassment, weighty statements that, in all probability, foreshadow a clash in court. The two teamed up for about a year, after filming Honey Boy together.

The flirtation with Megan Fox

Rewinding the tape, way back in 2010 Shia had a two-year relationship with Karolyn Pho. Before that he had seen in a sentimental key his co-star of Wall Street: Money never sleeps, Carey Mulligan. It should then be more or less temporally placed in that period the attendance had with Megan Fox, partners in the saga Transformers.

The worst appointment? The one with Hillary Duff!

So far we have glossed over Rihanna: how long did their liaison last? One day! Yes, you read that right. So said LaBeouf in 2009. They had only one date: it just didn’t spark. The worst he had it though with Hillary Duff at a very young age, he confessed to Details. If we add to the various ties the fleeting encounters with Kate Mara, Isabel Lucas and Ambler Tamblyn we are in front of a real professional heartthrooth!

