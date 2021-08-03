News

All shia labeouf girlfriends, from Megan Fox to Mia Goth

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Shia LaBeouf it boasts numerous achievements in the field of love. Very famous and equally beautiful women: from the pop star Rihanna to the former colleague on set Megan Fox, the list is really long, so much so that the title of dongiovanni certainly fits him very well.

Shia LaBeouf: the ex-marriage with Mia Goth and a flame perhaps never extinguished

Grimace Mia Goth

The most important story Shia certainly had it with Mia Gothhers ex-wife. Sign the cards of divorce two years ago, they seemed to have completely turned the page and instead in March 2020 some shots came out where the two appear together and particularly close-knit. In addition, a detail had ignited the curiosity of the “gossippari”: the fact that the couple seemed to be wearing wedding rings. That they were doing it under their noses?!

On the other hand, there are those who are moving heavy Charges at the expense of the performer: the singer FKA Twigs, who has recently launched harsh statements against the Hollywood star. There is talk of beatings and harassment, weighty statements that, in all probability, foreshadow a clash in court. The two teamed up for about a year, after filming Honey Boy together.

Loading...
Advertisements

The flirtation with Megan Fox

Megan Fox and Shia Labeouf

Rewinding the tape, way back in 2010 Shia had a two-year relationship with Karolyn Pho. Before that he had seen in a sentimental key his co-star of Wall Street: Money never sleeps, Carey Mulligan. It should then be more or less temporally placed in that period the attendance had with Megan Fox, partners in the saga Transformers.

The worst appointment? The one with Hillary Duff!

Hillary Duff smiling

So far we have glossed over Rihanna: how long did their liaison last? One day! Yes, you read that right. So said LaBeouf in 2009. They had only one date: it just didn’t spark. The worst he had it though with Hillary Duff at a very young age, he confessed to Details. If we add to the various ties the fleeting encounters with Kate Mara, Isabel Lucas and Ambler Tamblyn we are in front of a real professional heartthrooth!

Read also Who is FKA Twigs, the girl who accused Shia LaBeouf of sexual harassment?

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

209
News

Ben Affleck babysat Jennifer Lopez’s children
202
News

Angelina Jolie: birthday with blond hair and special effects
197
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
193
News

Angelina Jolie explains why she stayed single after Brad Pitt
186
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
170
News

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos with Dalton Gomez broke a record on Instagram
166
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
146
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
139
News

the one signed Celine by Angelina Jolie
129
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
To Top