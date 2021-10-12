News

All-star cast of new Netflix comedy starring Adam Sandler revealed

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

As reported by Deadline, the list of the cast who will star in the new Netflix comedy with Adam Sandler protagonist, again thanks to the agreement that binds the actor to the American digital platform.

Together with Sandler in the cast of the new comedy still without an official title, we’ll find a diverse handful of comedic actors including Kevin James (Paul Blart: Mall Cop), Julie Bowen (Modern Family), Maya Rudolph (The Good Place), Steve Buscemi (Miracle Workers), Rob Schneider (The Hot Chick) and Kenan Thompson (SNL). There will also be Ray Liotta (Goodfellas) and Michael Chiklis (The Shield).

Other cast members include China Anne McClain, Paris Berelc, Tim Meadows, Colin Quinn, June Squibb, Shaquille O’Neal, Karan Brar, Noah Schnapp, Mikey Day, Melissa Villaseñor, Kym Whitley, Lavell Crawford, Betsy Sodaro, George Wallace and Blake Clark.

Produced by Sandler’s Happy Madison, the film in question will be directed by Steve Brill from a screenplay by Sander himself and Tim Herlihy. The plot follows a resident of Salem, Mass., Hubie Dubois, who absolutely is a fan of the legendary Halloween celebrations occurring in the town. Despite being repeatedly teased by the rest of the city, when something truly scary threatens the holiday, it will be up to Hubie to save the most important day of the year for him.

Loading...
Advertisements

Therefore, the collaboration between Sandler and the streaming giant continues after the sensational success of Murder Mystery, the spy-sory in the comedy room with Jennifer Aniston with record views and that according to industry analysts if it were released in the room it would have grossed a little less than Captain Marvel. On these pages you can find our review of the play. Sandler and Netflix have also joined forces for the actor’s latest stand-up comedy special, 100% Fresh, which has also been very well received by critics around the world.

Soon we will see Sandler again in Uncut Gems, the new film by the Safdie brothers, acclaimed directors of Good Time (with Robert Pattinson).

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
649
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
518
News

Cinema, all films out in October
434
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
376
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
332
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
294
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
289
News

Shirin Neshat presents her trilogy that tells the dream world of Iranian women
275
News

The films coming to theaters in October 2021, from No time to die to Venom 2
271
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top