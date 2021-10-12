All-star cast of new Netflix comedy starring Adam Sandler revealed

As reported by Deadline, the list of the cast who will star in the new Netflix comedy with Adam Sandler protagonist, again thanks to the agreement that binds the actor to the American digital platform.

Together with Sandler in the cast of the new comedy still without an official title, we’ll find a diverse handful of comedic actors including Kevin James (Paul Blart: Mall Cop), Julie Bowen (Modern Family), Maya Rudolph (The Good Place), Steve Buscemi (Miracle Workers), Rob Schneider (The Hot Chick) and Kenan Thompson (SNL). There will also be Ray Liotta (Goodfellas) and Michael Chiklis (The Shield).

Other cast members include China Anne McClain, Paris Berelc, Tim Meadows, Colin Quinn, June Squibb, Shaquille O’Neal, Karan Brar, Noah Schnapp, Mikey Day, Melissa Villaseñor, Kym Whitley, Lavell Crawford, Betsy Sodaro, George Wallace and Blake Clark.

Produced by Sandler’s Happy Madison, the film in question will be directed by Steve Brill from a screenplay by Sander himself and Tim Herlihy. The plot follows a resident of Salem, Mass., Hubie Dubois, who absolutely is a fan of the legendary Halloween celebrations occurring in the town. Despite being repeatedly teased by the rest of the city, when something truly scary threatens the holiday, it will be up to Hubie to save the most important day of the year for him.

Loading... Advertisements

Therefore, the collaboration between Sandler and the streaming giant continues after the sensational success of Murder Mystery, the spy-sory in the comedy room with Jennifer Aniston with record views and that according to industry analysts if it were released in the room it would have grossed a little less than Captain Marvel. On these pages you can find our review of the play. Sandler and Netflix have also joined forces for the actor’s latest stand-up comedy special, 100% Fresh, which has also been very well received by critics around the world.

Soon we will see Sandler again in Uncut Gems, the new film by the Safdie brothers, acclaimed directors of Good Time (with Robert Pattinson).