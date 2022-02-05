All Star Game Nba: reserves chosen, debut for Garland and Van Vleet

The director of the Cavs and the playmaker of the Raptors called for the first time to the game of the stars. Tenth call for Harden. The Lakers winger pays for too many absences. Brown of the Celtics is also out

Garland and Van Vleet at the debut, Anthony Davis the great absent. Reservations have been announced for Cleveland’s All Star Game scheduled for February 20. Here are promoted and snubbed by the NBA coaches, who have decided on the selections.

eastern conference – James Harden (Brooklyn) will be an All Star for the tenth consecutive year, while another veteran, Jimmy Butler (Miami) will play the game of the stars for the sixth time. Khris Middleton (Milwaukee) and Jayson Tatum (Boston) were called for the third time, Zach LaVine (Chicago) for the second. And then there are the rookies. Darius Garland, director of the Cleveland revelation, in the third year in the league receives the first call, while Fred Van Vleet reaches the milestone in the sixth season, as the new leader of the Toronto Raptors.

western conference – Chris Paul and Devin Booker, starting guards Suns, the team with the best NBA record, will represent Phoenix in Ohio. For the director this is the 12th selection, for the guard the third. The Slovenian Luka Doncic (Dallas) and the French Rudy Gobert (Utah) bring a little more of Europe to the All Star Game: for both it will be the third appearance. A second Jazz will be on stage in Cleveland: Donovan Mitchell: third token. Completing the West staff are Draymond Green, wing of the Golden State Warriors, in the fourth selection, and Karl Anthony Towns, long of the Minnesota Timberwolves, in the third game of the stars.

the owners – Last week the two starting quintets were announced, the result of the combined vote of fans, players and journalists. East: DeRozan and Young guards, Durant and Antetokounmpo ali and Embiid from center. West: Curry and Morant the outsiders, James and Wiggins wings, Jokic as long.

green ko – Draymond Green will not play the All Star Game, so Commissioner Silver will appoint a replacement. The Dubs winger said he expects to be sidelined for another 3-4 weeks with a back injury that afflicts him and has already kept him out for 14 games.

the captains – They are LeBron and Durant, who received the most votes of their respective conferences. They will therefore be the ones to make the teams, as if they were on the pitch, fishing from the other 22 selections, next Thursday.

the snubbed – There are always those who remain ill and above all remain outside, with many recriminations. This time the most illustrious outcast is probably Anthony Davis, the Lakers long shot. Which could still replace Green, in the future. He pays for the negative year in Los Angeles and above all for the 16 absentees, chronic unavailable. In the West, Shane Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City), Brandon Ingram (New Orleans) and Dejounte Murray (San Antonio) were hoping for a call: they pay for their teams’ losing record. In the East, Bradley Beal (Washington) and Jaylen Brown (Boston) are left a little surprisingly excluded, while Domantas Sabonis (Indiana) and Jarrett Allen (Cleveland) remain dry-mouthed among the longs.

February 4th – 07:29 am

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link