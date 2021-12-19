All Stellantis banks for leasing and loans

Having settled the elements of the electrification strategy and those relating to software and connectivity, the time has come for Stellantis to reorganize its financial activities in Europe. A rationalization that concerns relations with banks, the same with which the parties that joined the new group (FCA and PSA) have worked on the subject of loans and mobility services.

The goal is to create a leader in operating leasing and an enhanced captive financial arm, a structure that will have to support the future of mobility services, which are increasingly central to automotive groups. The initiative follows that in the United States which saw the acquisition by Stellantis of First Financial Services Group. And now CEO Carlos Tavares has given the green light to exclusive negotiations with Bnp Paribas Personal Finance, Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance and Santander Consumer Finance. The reorganization provides for the creation of “a multi-brand leasing operating company in which Stellantis and Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance each hold a 50% stake, thanks to the combination of the Leasys and Free2Move Lease activities” and to “reorganize the financing activities through joint ventures set up with Bnp Paribas Personal Finance and Santander Consumer Finance, in each country, to manage the financing activities for all brands.

The agreements could be signed in the first quarter of the new year, while, “the proposed transactions – recalls a press release – should be completed in the first half of 2023, once the approval of the competent Antitrust and market regulatory authorities has been obtained”. In this case, Stellantis avails itself of the advice of Société Générale.

The explanation to the ad Tavares: «It is a strategic move to exploit our financial performances, in all European countries. This transformation, managed with leading partners, would allow Stellantis to offer a full range of products to all of its customers, resellers and brands. In practice, Stellantis reaffirms its desire to strengthen the potential of its global financing activity, marking a new stage in Europe together with its historic banking partners ”.

In a statement, however, the unions (Fim, Fiom, Uilm, Fismic, UglM and Aqc) ask Stellantis “the guarantee of zero redundancies”, a key condition for giving consent to the project. In fact, the fears expressed by the organizations concern the non-merger between FCA Bank and PSA Bank with the consequent risk of surpluses among the staff.

The next appointment for Tavares is the presentation of the industrial plan of Stellantis, already scheduled for 1 March 2022. Meanwhile, after the Gigactory destined for Termoli, the future of Pratola Serra (Avellino) and of the over 1,700 employees is also outlined: from 2024 will churn out Euro 7 diesel engines for the group’s vans.